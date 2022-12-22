A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit “Percocet” orally, and autopsies showed the culprit to be fentanyl.
The fake pills were bought through social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Discord, Telegram, etc.
It is unprecedented for a single oral pill of anything suddenly to kill a healthy adolescent.
Death is caused by respiratory depression (stopping breathing) or by “wooden chest syndrome.” The latter is fentanyl-caused spasm of the chest muscles that produce breathing. With respiratory depression, the person becomes unconscious; however, “wooden chest syndrome” can occur quickly while the person is conscious but cannot breathe.
The Drug Enforcement Administration reported an analysis of illegal fentanyl tablets seized at our borders and 40-60% of those pills had enough fentanyl to kill. Those tablets contained an average of 2 grams per tablet, a massive amount enough to kill a healthy person given orally. Some pills had as much as 5.1 grams! Much more fentanyl is absorbed intravenously or by snorting or smoking but even one pill orally is enough to kill!
By way of background, fentanyl is roughly 50 times more potent than morphine, and illegal pill presses have become so sophisticated that their pills are nearly identical to pharmaceutical grade pills. Those presses can churn out hundreds of pills per hour.
But that’s not the worst of it. Clandestine labs don’t just manufacture fentanyl. They tweak the molecular structure in dozens of ways, producing designer drug “cousins,” also called “fentalogues.” These designer drug cousins are unstudied and may be more potent and more easily absorbed orally. There is no impetus for these labs to test purity or study oral absorption, other than by seeing if a given batch of fentalogue causes fatalities. And it is nearly impossible for the DEA to keep track of all these dozens of cousins, and urine or blood screens may miss detection of these altered drugs.
Illegal labs in garages, basements, and kitchens can produce pounds of fentanyl or fentalogues using common raw ingredients. One illegal lab is reported to have produced seven pounds of fentanyl in three days. These bricks then can be smuggled across borders in hidden compartments in vehicles. A pure fentanyl brick the size of a one pound package of butter contains possibly two million or more lethal doses!
Why should drug dealers lace fentalogues into Adderall, Percocet, etc.? In my opinion, it is to create new customers addicted to cheaply made fentanyl.
I think that heroin is now obsolete. It requires planting, cultivation, and harvesting of poppy plants, then reducing the extracts to heroin. Fentanyl labs are easy to set up, take down, and move to escape detection.
I tell my patients, children, and grandchildren and I implore you to tell your children, your family, and your friends: any street drug can be laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl or a fentalogue. This includes street Percocet, Xanax, Oxycodone, Oxycontin, Adderall, Valium, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and others. You can die from an oral fentanyl overdose from any street drug!
Dr. Robert Andelman, MD is a retired anesthesiologist, former chief of anesthesia at Portsmouth Regional and Wentworth Douglass Hospitals, and former president of the N.H. Board of Medicine. He currently volunteers at Families First of Portsmouth taking care of men and women with opioid use disorder. He lives in the city.
