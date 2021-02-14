NEW HAMPSHIRE faces a critical nursing shortage. Reasons vary, from our state’s aging population to the demands of COVID-19, but the challenge is real. Demand for qualified nurses is high.

It’s why state lawmakers are examining ways to enhance the nursing workforce pipeline. It’s also why the New Hampshire’s House Education Committee in Concord is reviewing a bill to allow K-12 schools to hire nurses with associate degrees rather than the current bachelor’s degree requirement. Given the extensive training necessary for anyone to earn an associate degree in nursing, it’s worthy of consideration. New Hampshire’s community colleges offer programs that equip graduates with the training needed to fill challenging Registered Nurse roles across the state and nation.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands what it takes to become a registered nurse or the rigor of community college nursing programs. One recent comment made at a public hearing compels me to respond. A state representative and member of the House Education Committee was quoted as being “very distressed” by this bill, specifically because she sees associate degree nurses as not competent to fill that role.

I hardly know where to begin.

According to the NH Journal, the lawmaker said, “I don’t know about you, but when I’m in the hospital and a nurse walks in the room, I don’t want just some ‘Jeannie Smith off the sidewalk’ that’s maybe taken two years at a community college with basic education and I have something that’s very technical.”

It’s disappointing to see a comment like this come from a state lawmaker; even more frustrating that it came from a former teacher. However, this provides a teachable moment.

The nursing programs at New Hampshire’s seven community colleges are a critical part of the state’s RN workforce. A student can become an RN by enrolling in an associate of science in nursing program at a community college, or a bachelor’s degree program at four-year college.

Here is the key point: upon graduation, these individuals sit for the very same RN licensure exam. It’s the same test and leads to the same job: RN.

Ironically, if this legislator has ever been cared for in a local hospital, chances are extremely high she did have a nurse with a community college degree from right here in New Hampshire, since we graduate a large proportion of the RN workforce in the state.

Community colleges are constantly fighting a stigma of somehow being a lesser path, a short-cut that does not produce outcomes comparable to four-year colleges. Hogwash. In a broad range of highly technical professions, our graduates excel in their careers, while having made the smart choice to learn locally and save thousands of dollars in tuition.

It’s time people recognize the contributions our community colleges make: we provide an affordable and high quality pathway for thousands of people in countless professions.

So, who exactly is the “Jeannie Smith off the sidewalk” associate degree nurse the representative hopes to avoid?

She is Kerri Broas, named ER Nurse of the Year in 2020. Kerri enrolled in the associate degree nursing program at NHTI in 2012 while working full-time, raising her kids, and realizing at 36 years old that she was meant to be a nurse. Since becoming an RN, Kerri has enjoyed every day of the last five years working at Concord Hospital where she trains new people in the ER.

He is Nicholas Blanchard, an experienced EMT before he entered the nursing program. He selected the associate degree program at River Valley Community College to expand his knowledge in emergency medicine and is presently working as an ER nurse.

She is Rae Mello-Andrews, who worked for years as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) and an EMT before she entered NHTI’s nursing program, and who worked as a certified emergency registered nurse in a Level I trauma center. Later, she went back to school for advanced degrees and is now an NHTI faculty member training others to follow her footsteps.

She is Julia Kelly, a wife, mother, and medical researcher with a prior baccalaureate degree. She selected an associate degree nursing program to meet the demands of her work and personal life and is presently working at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, a world-renowned academic medical facility, in acute care.

It’s not right to speak of these talented nurses the way they were spoken of. Community college nursing programs are rigorous. Graduates are well prepared, with judgment that is often honed by life experience. As I said in my initial response to the representative’s unfortunate comment, “there is something to be said for maturity.”

Dr. Susan D. Huard is interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire and she chaired the Governor’s Commission on the Healthcare Workforce in 2017. Huard lives in Hooksett.

Sunday, February 14, 2021
