Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH

I WAS THRILLED to hear the news last week that there appear to be two effective vaccines on the horizon against COVID-19. But, as a physician, I know that these vaccines will not be available to the general public tomorrow. Approval needs to come from the FDA followed by distribution to the states. I was appointed by the commissioner of NH DHHS to the Crisis Standards of Care Committee, and we have been asked by DHHS to provide input on prioritizing how to most effectively distribute the vaccines based on exposure risk and vulnerability to the virus. For the vast majority of Granite Staters who do not fit these high-risk criteria, it may well be a while before they can get vaccinated. (There are vaccine trials ongoing in NH for those interested in participating.)

Unfortunately, at the same time that we received this exciting news about vaccines, we also are experiencing a spike in our statewide infection rate much higher than what we saw during our first surge in May. This time the pattern of infection appears to be a bit different, with the virus spreading mostly at the community level, just at a time when we are moving inside as the weather turns colder. While so far hospitalizations and deaths do not yet appear as high as in other parts of the country, they usually follow a significant surge in positive tests, so the worst may be yet to come.

What can we do while we wait for a vaccine? Ask your doctor, PA, nurse practitioner or health care provider, and they will likely give you five simple pointers:

Wear a cloth or surgical mask

Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet from each other)

Wash your hands or use disinfecting hand sanitizer

Don’t touch your face

If you have to be inside, make sure there is adequate ventilation

Why do these measures work? All of them are designed to decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19. We know that people with the virus may go for days feeling well with no symptoms. We also know that COVID-19 spreads from person to person on tiny droplets carrying the virus when we talk, cough, sing, sneeze, or even just when we breathe. So, we must assume we might be carrying the virus and that everyone outside of our household contacts may also be infected. Masks made with two or more layers of a tightly woven cloth (not single-layer ski gaiters) will trap droplets as they leave the mouth and nose, preventing their spread. Even the tiniest droplets are at least partially blocked, protecting everyone around us.

Newer data shows that these masks also have the ability to filter out some incoming droplets, decreasing exposure to the wearer. Scientific studies are conclusive as to the benefits of wearing a mask, reducing spread in the setting of known virus. Several other studies have shown that universal masking in communities has resulted in significantly reduced infection and death rates.

The governor’s decision to declare a mask mandate in New Hampshire was a critical step in protecting Granite Staters and our economy. This leadership has already been demonstrated by every other New England governor, including the Republican governors of Vermont and Massachusetts. Even though difficult to enforce strictly, mask mandates increase overall mask usage, decrease the spread of the virus, and, as a result, hospitalizations and deaths. The NH mask mandate has been projected by analysts to decrease the need for lockdowns, further softening the economic impact felt by our businesses and state budget.

In other words, while we wait for these vaccines, the most effective way to keep New Hampshire as healthy as possible, both physically and economically, is to wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for those you love most — your family and friends. Do it for your neighbors, your community, your local businesses and their employees. Do it for New Hampshire.

Senator Tom Sherman, MD (D-Rye) is a physician representing District 24 on New Hampshire’s seacoast.

Saturday, December 05, 2020
Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH
Op-eds

Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH

I WAS THRILLED to hear the news last week that there appear to be two effective vaccines on the horizon against COVID-19. But, as a physician, I know that these vaccines will not be available to the general public tomorrow. Approval needs to come from the FDA followed by distribution to the …

Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State
Op-eds

Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State

WITHOUT QUESTION, this election season has given everyone plenty to get emotional about. Between a monsoon of questions surrounding the nation’s highest elections, another two years of a bitterly divided Congress, and a country every bit as tense as it’s ever been, it seems as though the pre…

Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants

CONGREGATE SETTINGS is the term public health officials use to describe the places where people meet, and where community spread takes place. Many people incorrectly assume the riskiest gathering places must be public-facing, such as schools, polling places, churches, and restaurants. And si…

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?

FOR YEARS in New Hampshire, shared government held free-market conservative priorities at bay. Now that Republicans control all, the floodgates are open. The results may surprise people who did not realize they were voting for dramatic change.

Monday, November 30, 2020
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020
+4
Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea
Op-eds

Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea

NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the c…

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful

THIS HAS BEEN a year of great loss for our family. My mother passed away at the end of May. She was 84 years old and deeply loved by a very large family. It is never easy to lose our parents; someone whose presence partially defines yours, whose love and support lends a steady guidance to yo…

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors
Op-eds

Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors

RESTLESSNESS, agitation, irritability and confusion — just a few symptoms of sundowning, a common phenomenon experienced by people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where the onset of darkness stirs anxiety. The condition causes those affected to lose their sense of time and …

Monday, November 23, 2020
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition
Op-eds

Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition

AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.

Sunday, November 22, 2020