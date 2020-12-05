Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH

I WAS THRILLED to hear the news last week that there appear to be two effective vaccines on the horizon against COVID-19. But, as a physician, I know that these vaccines will not be available to the general public tomorrow. Approval needs to come from the FDA followed by distribution to the states. I was appointed by the commissioner of NH DHHS to the Crisis Standards of Care Committee, and we have been asked by DHHS to provide input on prioritizing how to most effectively distribute the vaccines based on exposure risk and vulnerability to the virus. For the vast majority of Granite Staters who do not fit these high-risk criteria, it may well be a while before they can get vaccinated. (There are vaccine trials ongoing in NH for those interested in participating.)
Unfortunately, at the same time that we received this exciting news about vaccines, we also are experiencing a spike in our statewide infection rate much higher than what we saw during our first surge in May. This time the pattern of infection appears to be a bit different, with the virus spreading mostly at the community level, just at a time when we are moving inside as the weather turns colder. While so far hospitalizations and deaths do not yet appear as high as in other parts of the country, they usually follow a significant surge in positive tests, so the worst may be yet to come.
What can we do while we wait for a vaccine? Ask your doctor, PA, nurse practitioner or health care provider, and they will likely give you five simple pointers:
Wear a cloth or surgical mask
Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet from each other)
Wash your hands or use disinfecting hand sanitizer
Don’t touch your face
If you have to be inside, make sure there is adequate ventilation
Why do these measures work? All of them are designed to decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19. We know that people with the virus may go for days feeling well with no symptoms. We also know that COVID-19 spreads from person to person on tiny droplets carrying the virus when we talk, cough, sing, sneeze, or even just when we breathe. So, we must assume we might be carrying the virus and that everyone outside of our household contacts may also be infected. Masks made with two or more layers of a tightly woven cloth (not single-layer ski gaiters) will trap droplets as they leave the mouth and nose, preventing their spread. Even the tiniest droplets are at least partially blocked, protecting everyone around us.
Newer data shows that these masks also have the ability to filter out some incoming droplets, decreasing exposure to the wearer. Scientific studies are conclusive as to the benefits of wearing a mask, reducing spread in the setting of known virus. Several other studies have shown that universal masking in communities has resulted in significantly reduced infection and death rates.
The governor’s decision to declare a mask mandate in New Hampshire was a critical step in protecting Granite Staters and our economy. This leadership has already been demonstrated by every other New England governor, including the Republican governors of Vermont and Massachusetts. Even though difficult to enforce strictly, mask mandates increase overall mask usage, decrease the spread of the virus, and, as a result, hospitalizations and deaths. The NH mask mandate has been projected by analysts to decrease the need for lockdowns, further softening the economic impact felt by our businesses and state budget.
In other words, while we wait for these vaccines, the most effective way to keep New Hampshire as healthy as possible, both physically and economically, is to wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for those you love most — your family and friends. Do it for your neighbors, your community, your local businesses and their employees. Do it for New Hampshire.