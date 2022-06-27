AS A VETERAN and physician, last month was exciting for me as I reflected on how my military career has impacted my work in health care. May was National Military Appreciation Month, concluding with Memorial Day on May 31, when we honor our nation’s fallen heroes. Not only do we pause on Memorial Day to remember the sacrifice and service of those who paid the ultimate price, but May also holds several other military anniversaries and events, including Military Spouse Appreciation and Armed Forces Day.
I served in the Air Force for 26 years as both a pilot and surgeon before trading in my dress blues for civilian surgical scrubs at HCA Healthcare, specifically at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. I am fortunate to work for an organization that supports military colleagues and invests in programs for veterans and military spouses. Military-civilian transition is a leap of faith, but veterans and members of the military shouldn’t hold back, no matter their age or season of life. This transition to civilian life doesn’t just affect us as veterans, it affects our whole family. And finding an employer who supports our spouse as well is a huge draw for any transitioning military family, including my own.
My wife Kathie is my rock, the glue that holds our family together, as so many military spouses do while their significant others are deployed. And knowing that my employer is supportive of my wife is a great comfort to us both.
Recently, I had the pleasure of joining Jack Heath on his radio program “Good Morning NH.” I also joined his podcast, “Defending Freedom,” on June 9, where I shared that my father, a veteran of WWII, inspired both my military and medical endeavors. During the interview, Jack and I discussed some of the challenges facing veterans transitioning to civilian careers and how Portsmouth Regional Hospital fosters an environment that appreciates members of the military as part of their civilian ranks. But it’s not just Portsmouth Regional Hospital, the greater HCA Healthcare network is dedicated to programs in service of former veteran and military employees.
As I relayed to Jack, I did my homework before I interviewed at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, and I was pleasantly surprised to learn just how dedicated HCA Healthcare is to the greater veteran and military community. For example, the Military Times recognized HCA Healthcare in 2021 as a “Best for Vets” employer for the second consecutive year, as well as being nationally recognized as a military-friendly and military spouse-friendly employer for 11 consecutive years. In addition, as part of the US Chamber of Commerce, HCA hired more than 1,100 military spouses last year. These facts were not surprising considering that two of HCA’s founders, Drs. Thomas F. Frist Sr. and Thomas F. Frist Jr. were both veterans. HCA Healthcare has made supporting the veteran and military community part of the fabric of its culture.
For me, this issue is very personal. My military experience has impacted my life — service and duty is in my blood. It helped teach me about personal responsibility, timeliness, and the impact of my actions on not only myself, but others. As a pilot and also as a physician, I am responsible for other people’s lives. That is a sacred trust. It also helped me learn about leadership, first as an informal leader as a young pilot and then more formal leadership roles as a surgeon, chief of surgery, and then managing large groups of caregivers responsible for our nation’s wounded in the world’s largest trauma hospital in Iraq. In short, I honed all of the necessary skills needed to succeed as a civilian doctor — the missing piece of the puzzle was a welcoming home and I found that at HCA Healthcare.
I hope that my story will encourage other service members who might be looking to transition to a career in civilian healthcare. As one of the nation’s leading providers of health care, HCA Healthcare understands the positive difference hiring a veteran can make and so provides a variety of career opportunities for veterans and military spouses. The transition from military life to civilian life can be challenging for many veterans, but HCA can make the move a whole lot smoother. My wife and I are thrilled to have found our new home.