ABORTION has taken place for thousands of years, performed by women for women. Abortion battles detract from other significant issues, we need compromise and a framework to move forward.

Some extremists are consumed with making abortion illegal in all cases, occasionally allowing for rape, incest and health of the mother. Other extremists insist on “abortion on demand” without any room for discussion. These are the “illiberal” right and left, those who consider their opinions irrefutable. It’s time for the rest of us to find a middle ground.

For 35 years I practiced obstetrics and gynecology and that included the provision of abortions. No woman ever plans to have an abortion and it is with great emotion and reflection that they choose to terminate their pregnancy. Regardless of their core beliefs prior to their pregnancy, they came for their procedure with carefully thought-out reasoning.

Throughout our nation’s history, the rights of women to reproductive care have come under attack by predominantly White male legislators seeking to control women by controlling reproduction. When women’s rights are oppressed, history tells us that they still find birth control and have abortions. What does increase is their death and maiming. Prior to Roe, many city hospitals had wards for abortion complications i.e., Ward K at Philadelphia General Hospital. Much has been written about the horror of these places, the suffering of the women, the destruction of their bodies and the callousness of the authorities.

After the Civil War, with a great need to grow the population, abortion became a political, social and power issue. It included the Storer physicians, a father and son fighting for restricting abortion both for their personal beliefs and on behalf of the newly formed AMA to remove the competition of midwives and women (irregulars). Organized crime became involved in abortions. Also, it was not uncommon for a woman to be raped prior to her abortion. I have had a conversation with a woman who was raped by her Park Avenue doctor on the exam table before he performed her pre-Roe abortion. With restrictive laws, birth rates do not go up but death and harm do.

There has arisen an entire industry and complex socioeconomic relationships over abortion provision and restriction. Much time, energy and money is spent and little changes. Despite these battles, the abortion and birth rates have both declined in the United States. In 1980, post Roe, abortions peaked at 29.3 abortions per 1,000 women/year age 15-44. In 2017 that was 13.5, the lowest rate ever observed and more than a 50% decrease. Abortions are being done earlier, and more with medical rather than surgical procedures. Laws can’t make elective abortions zero. There will be rapes, incest, drugs, alcohol, failed contraception and peer pressure that will cause unintended pregnancies.

Legal abortions can be early, safe and rare. Education and access to affordable long-acting contraceptives are essential. A grade-appropriate, comprehensive health curriculum in schools is shown to decrease unplanned pregnancies as well as sexually transmitted diseases. They do not increase sexual activity. I helped design and teach a health curriculum in my town’s schools. Many of those students have commented how effective it was for them. Yet, the schools were picketed by anti-choice groups and as a safety issue I was relieved of my volunteer teaching. Subsequently the curriculum was watered down to meaningless.

Due to restrictive laws, cumbersome regulations and harassment, 89% of counties in the U.S. have no abortion clinics. Women may have to travel hundreds of miles to obtain care. Lack of providers in rural and impoverished areas leave women vulnerable to unplanned pregnancies and untreated STD’s. With better access, abortions would be earlier, safer and done medically.

Over the last several decades, availability of long-acting contraceptives has been a liberating development. Medicated and unmedicated IUD’s, implants and injections have increased contraceptive efficacy. They are covered by insurance and can be obtained free from some private funds. No longer do women have to depend on taking a daily pill or using condoms. However, there have been several successful lawsuits allowing employers to eliminate birth control from their health insurance i.e., Hobby Lobby. This is a detriment to employee health.

We need a long-lasting solution. Emphasis on education and prevention will decrease abortions, increase the health of women and allow time and resources to be redirected to other pressing issues.

When I joined my practice in 1982, an anti-choice OB/GYN in my town would not speak to me. Over time he realized that his patients may choose abortion. We both learned to understand each other’s views and eventually, when a patient opted for a termination, he would send her to me. When I had a patient who preferred an office without abortion services, I sent her to him. We came to an accommodation and so can all of us.

Dr. Wayne Goldner, MD is a retired OB/GYN, reproductive rights activist and abortion provider whose activism has included appearances on television and in the documentary “Live Free or Die” about his family’s activism and its personal costs. He lives in Bedford.

