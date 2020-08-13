COVID-19 is the biggest health event of our lifetime. This global pandemic has caused unprecedented shut-downs and financial turmoil across the world, disrupting our everyday lives. The pandemic has also disrupted routine health care.
According to a recent survey by the Alliance of Community Health Plans, less than a third of consumers feel comfortable with in-person visits to the doctor, while 72% have dramatically changed how they use health care services.
At Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we have seen a 65% decrease in vaccines and immunizations among all of our fully-insured commercial plan members, with a 61% drop in New Hampshire alone during the period of April to June this year, as compared to the same time period in 2019. This trend is very troubling, and could make the pandemic worse if it’s not addressed.
In order to stay both healthy and safe, each of us needs to access routine and preventative care. Without it, easily avoidable or treatable conditions can become a serious health concern to you or your loved ones. Moreover, something preventable — like a measles outbreak — can negatively impact our larger communities, schools, and the essential workers on whom we all rely.
Fortunately, there are many steps that each of us can take to stay healthy, even during this pandemic. First, August is National Immunization Awareness Month and there is no better time than now to ensure you and your family members’ vaccinations and immunizations are up-to-date. Medical providers have put in place stringent safety protocols for office visits that are based on local, state and CDC guidelines.
Contact your primary care provider to ensure that you and your family can stay on track and develop a plan to receive the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is typically available starting in September, and it is more important than ever to get this vaccination as soon as it’s available.
Immunization against the flu is safe and helps patients avoid the disease, or greatly reduce the severity of illness. With potentially more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in our future, hospital capacity may become a concern as we face the 2020-2021 flu season. Anything we can do as individuals to reduce the strain on our health care system is critical.
Second, it’s important that you continue to receive all needed care from your provider(s). Patients with congestive heart failure, diabetes, and other ongoing illnesses are particularly at risk and need to make sure they get the care they need. Many providers have telehealth options that will let you get care from the safety of your home.
Moreover, if you have a potentially life-threatening issue and you need to be seen, you should not delay care. National data suggests that up to 20% of patients with strokes and 23% of heart attacks have delayed this emergency care, which put them at risk for worse clinical outcomes. Many of these patients don’t realize that the health care system has put protocols in place to keep them safe from COVID-19, even as they meet your urgent or ongoing needs.
Lastly, our world has changed dramatically since March. It continues to be hard to be distant from family, friends, and loved ones over such a long time. Rather than “social” distancing, I recommend that you focus on “physical” distancing, even as we become more social (from 6 or more feet!) with family and friends.
We all need to be kind to each other to make it through these unprecedented times. Your mental health is critically important to continue to be resilient to the pandemic and all of the hardships that have occurred. Take care of yourself so that you can take care of others. Reach out to a neighbor or friend. If you feel like you might need emergency help, your doctor or local ER can support you. Don’t delay needed mental health care.
Our individual actions, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing and receiving vaccines and immunizations against preventable disease, are extremely important parts of our local, state and national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If everyone does their part, we can avoid a preventable surge of disease on top of the global pandemic we will continue to face for the foreseeable future.