ATTENTION Little League, Babe Ruth League, and American Legion. While the COVID-19 pandemic “cloud” is hitting the sports world hard, there is a silver lining.

With practices and games being put on hold, it does give boards of directors of the various leagues ample opportunity to review their respective “rules and regulations” as far as the game of baseball is concerned.

There are many reasons why interest has been declining in baseball, so now is a perfect time to see what changes can be implemented in an attempt to attract local youths back to the sport ... and that’s where the New Hampshire Dunk-N-Diamonds come in.

We are a group of men whose lives have been spent playing, coaching and/or officiating 11 different sports in New Hampshire and we have been concerned about the declining participation in baseball.

Wishing to boost interest in the sport on the part of youths around the state, 19 of us gathered via a Zoom chat room to discuss the issue.

Collectively, we have played baseball for 146 seasons, coached the sport for 201 seasons and umpired for 338 seasons, so “we know from whence we speak.”

In an attempt to resolve seven “deadly” problems that we believe are killing interest in baseball, we used a “problem/solution” approach. The following are the changes we’d like to suggest to the Boards of Directors of the baseball leagues.

PROBLEM: Baseball’s boring

Coaches need to formulate more creative practices by utilizing the extreme number of instructional resources available.

Include drills that will involve all the players throughout each practice.

Continually involving players in a variety of timed drills will result in practices moving smoothly and quickly with the result being little time for boredom.

PROBLEM: Playing time

Instead of playing two innings and one at bat, allow Little Leaguers to play at least three innings.

Instead of just the starting nine, allow all the players to hit (still 3 outs per half inning).

Permit coaches to use free substitution.

This will result in members of a team spending more time on the field and less time on the bench and there is no better way to improve players’ skills than by giving them more game time.

PROBLEM: Too much emphasis on winning

Implementing more playing time for all players on a team will reduce the emphasis on winning. Presently, coaches who are more preoccupied with winning will usually play their best players for as long as is permitted. Many will likely play their subs only because they have to.

Though the players may be young, they aren’t stupid. If they perceive a coach to be more interested in winning games than in teaching the less capable players the skills necessary to become better players, the “fire” inside is quickly extinguished and the desire to continue to participate dies with it.

PROBLEM : Coaches and adults vocally hammering kids

Learning how to catch, throw, and hit, is not easy…and to do each well is even more difficult. Too many coaches and parents seem to forget that fact, particularly if the sport came easy to them.

When critiquing the performance of a player, be constructive, not destructive.

If you have nothing positive to say, then say NOTHING.

PROBLEM: Parental support

Attend as many games as possible.

Praise or encourage the kids.

Shut off your cell phones or tablets.

Pay attention to the game!

Parents, work on a player’s weakness at home.

PROBLEM: Too much focus on the All-Star teams

Many believe that the leagues in the past were set up for one purpose only ... to put together an All-Star team. Once the All Stars were selected, all the attention was focused on them. To the remaining players, it seemed that everything else in the league took a back seat.

Unfortunately, this problem still exists and the attention given by ESPN hasn’t helped.

The original intent of the people who started Little League and Babe Ruth League baseball was to give kids something to do during the summer. Bring the focus back to the original intent.

PROBLEM: Game no longer belongs to the kids

Coaches need to remember that the sport is not about them. They need to look at the game through the eyes of the players and make it fun again.

Once the fun returns, so will the players.

Ted Menswar is a member of the New Hampshire Dunk-N-Diamonds. Other members are Dave Anderson, Mark Brown, Lee Champagne, Mark Charbonneau, Jim Charland, Jim Davenport, Bob Durand, Tom Ebol, Ed Flanagan, Jim Fletcher, Rick Force, Ron Gosselin, Dan Greenleaf, Al Heidenreich, Fred Jaskolka, Fred Jasinski, Beaver Jutras, John Kyriocopulis, Mark Loomis, Ron Marquis, Don Menswar, Tom Monson, Chip Paquette, Charlie Pierson, Peter Perich, Bob Schiavone, Bruce Taggart, Brian Troupe, Duane Welch and Gary Wright.

