I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for over 25 years and is its longtime director of online operations as well as opinion editor.

His 1995 editorial — “Grow out of it” — was written as “an open letter to a boy in town with a swastika carved into his arm,” Perrault explained. “I met him playing Monopoly one night at a friend’s house. He’s a member of a small group of ‘white supremacists’ in Berlin, he says. It’s hard to know what to say to someone who would take a knife to his own skin to serve as a billboard for Nazis, but once he rolled up his sleeve to show off his wound, there was no ignoring it.”

Former three-term state representative Edith Tucker lives in Randolph and has been a North Country reporter for more than 25 years.

