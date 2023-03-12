I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for over 25 years and is its longtime director of online operations as well as opinion editor.
His 1995 editorial — “Grow out of it” — was written as “an open letter to a boy in town with a swastika carved into his arm,” Perrault explained. “I met him playing Monopoly one night at a friend’s house. He’s a member of a small group of ‘white supremacists’ in Berlin, he says. It’s hard to know what to say to someone who would take a knife to his own skin to serve as a billboard for Nazis, but once he rolled up his sleeve to show off his wound, there was no ignoring it.”
The young newspaperman asked the boy to explain why he would want to be associated with such a hated symbol.
“’White people rule’ was the sum total of his answer,” he replied. “The boy admitted he’s never been exposed to people of other cultures and races, nor had bad experiences at their hands. He did quote from whatever fascist handbook might be available to teenagers in an out-of-the-way mill town.” A Holocaust denier, the lad made the “us Whites is smarter argument.”
Perreault admitted to the lad that he had some insight into fascism. “When I was young, I suffered from a simple-minded patriotism. When I was just over three feet tall, America was in its final days of beating up Vietnam.”
He told the boy that back in the early 1970s, he had “loved watching bombing raids and hearing body counts on television.” Perreault recalled that “it felt good to be a part of a nation powerful enough to entertain itself with fabulously destructive weaponry” and to enjoy sharing in the reflected “glory of being a part of something to be feared.”
“I, like many born in the ‘White’ Mountains, also felt uncomfortable, when traveling out of New Hampshire, meeting people of other cultures. They didn’t seem to belong on this team of mine; they didn’t look or speak like me or the people I grew up with.’
Perreault told the fascist lad, “But I grew out of it, and hopefully you will too.
“Before taking a knife to your skin, you should have spoken to a Black man or a Jewish woman. You should have explained to them why you think their lives are cheap and why you set yourself above them and asked for their thoughts.
“Instead you wear a swastika hidden under a short sleeve and curse people under your breath. Is that any way to show off your pride?”
Now, in 2023, we’re still grappling in the Granite State with how to make it possible for our youth to learn about the breadth and depth of American history and world history. Finding this editorial, quite by accident when sifting through boxes of family memorabilia, gives all of us a chance to look back more than 25 years.
I would not have thought that there were self-described White supremacists anywhere in New Hampshire in 1995 or in the early 1970s. The boy Perreault writes about is specifically a Holocaust denier who supports Nazi ideology. Perreault says he “outgrew” his simplistic patriotism and his discomfort being with people who didn’t seem to belong on his team or “didn’t look or speak like me or the people who I grew up with.”
Exposure over time, apparently, made the difference.
Former three-term state representative Edith Tucker lives in Randolph and has been a North Country reporter for more than 25 years.
