TWENTY-TWO YEARS AGO, a miracle happened in the Upper Valley. At the time, Lake Tarleton, framed by a stunning backdrop of the Appalachian Trail, Webster Slide, and towering Mt. Moosilauke, was threatened by plans to build a major resort, including ski trails and significant lakeshore construction. Public outcry garnered the attention of not only regional conservation organizations like the Trust for Public Land and Appalachian Mountain Club, but also New Hampshire’s congressional delegation. Together they demanded a stop to the destructive project and, in a showing of bipartisan unity, raised $7.5 million in public and private dollars to keep Lake Tarleton just the way it was.
Now, a mere two decades later, the White Mountain National Forest’s Tarleton Integrated Resource Project threatens this treasured landscape once again.
It is very clear what the intent of the state’s congressional delegation, the governor, the nonprofit community, and the 600 individual donors was in 2000, when they came together to purchase more than 5,300-acres surrounding Lake Tarleton for public ownership. To quote longtime Republican U.S. Senator Judd Gregg at the protection celebration in 2000, “Many of us here today have worked hard for a number of years to reach the point we are at today where we can proudly say that this pristine New Hampshire wilderness has been saved.”
Today, in clear violation of the spirit of the project and the public’s trust, the White Mountain National Forest threatens 900 acres of commercial logging across nearly 800 vertical feet, from the lakeshore to the Appalachian Trail.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the U.S. Forest Service is required to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of a major federal action. NEPA requires that federal agencies consider a “reasonable range” of alternatives. What is a reasonable range? The White Mountain National Forest presents the Tarleton Integrated Resource Project as an all or nothing proposition. We can either log 900 acres of intact forest above one of the largest lakes in the White Mountain National Forest and one of the most scenic landscapes in New Hampshire, or we can leave important recreation access projects, shoreline rehabilitation, and apple orchard restoration on the table. This is a false choice. Such intensive logging in a fragile landscape jeopardizes imperiled wildlife and the lake’s excellent water quality, heightening the risk for sediment pollution and harmful algal blooms.
In the past four months, 1,300 concerned citizens have contacted the White Mountain National Forest Supervisor and Pemigewasset District Ranger, requesting a good-faith effort at developing real options for land management instead of a stark choice. We are saddened to report that this unprecedented level of public concern went unheeded, as the recently released draft of the project has changed little from the previous version.
The Lake Tarleton Coalition, including local residents, business owners, scientists, and users of the White Mountain National Forest from across the region, has a different vision for this iconic Granite State landscape.
In keeping with the intent of the original land acquisition, the White Mountain National Forest can easily remove future threats to Lake Tarleton and rebuild the public’s trust. A simple Forest Plan amendment could afford the same level of protection to Lake Tarleton as Mount Chocorua, Pinkham Notch, Greeley Ponds, Lincoln Woods, and other cherished scenic areas of the White Mountain National Forest. Such a decision requires no congressional action, would change none of the current recreational uses, and would support the values that were celebrated upon the lake’s protection in 2000.
The White Mountain National Forest has never designated a scenic area west of I-93. For the benefit of the local tourism and recreation economy, and for the integrity of this treasured landscape, including Abenaki and early colonial historical resources, it’s past time to permanently remove the threat of logging and development.
The public has until May 11th to submit a comment on the White Mountain National Forest’s Tarleton Integrated Resource Project. Visit www.laketarletoncoalition.org to learn more.
Those who know and love Lake Tarleton and the White Mountain National Forest understand that the lake’s real value as a public resource is priceless. The public is tired of playing games with the future of this stunning mountain lake and the nearby Appalachian Trail.
We ask White Mountain National Forest leadership to please rebuild the public trust and designate the Lake Tarleton-Webster Slide Scenic Area.