WHETHER YOU like it or not, climate change is real and is beginning to show its effects on the human race. The alarming issue, however, is how quickly these effects are being shown. According to scientists, and backed by data, the trends in climate change are happening on a much faster scale than originally anticipated. Even further, and more frightening, is the amount of money that these changes will require. According to climate scientists, projections don’t show the true amount of money required to support climate change and other factors associated with it.

This lack of knowledge is due to the fact that many don’t comprehend the massive effects of climate change, and how it will alter our daily lives, in as soon as 100 years. This lack of knowledge and preparation for climate change was studied by the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and the Earth Institute at Columbia University. The answer to the question of the cost of climate change is very simple. Due to the reason that scientists have been underestimating the speed and severity of climate change, they are also not correctly comprehending the amount of money because their calculations are based on false data.

Furthermore, the miscalculations done by climate scientists, and economists also don’t take into account other factors or variables within the climate change equation. These incorrect values for said variables can have a drastic impact on everything else, which could end up with the already showing effects becoming worsened or replicated quicker.

According to numerous studies, along with official data from NASA, it’s shown that the carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere is at its highest form within the last three million years, and is continuing to climb. In reference to what was going on during this time, the world was around 5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, and the sea levels were between 32 to 65 feet higher. What’s so concerning about this is that humans have no experience with supporting life within these conditions, and scientists are beginning to wonder whether or not the human race could continue to live.

As many have learned by now, along with information supported by scientists, there are widespread effects of climate change. Some of these include the arctic ice cap melting, hurricanes and other storms becoming more severe, increasing droughts and heatwaves, an overall rise in temperature, and different weather patterns. This data concluded from NASA’s studies does not include variable factors, which could (and likely will) increase the severity of each problem listed.

Although some climate change problems seem rather insignificant, most if not all, will affect us in our daily lives. One of the greatest problems being different precipitation patterns, and increased earth temperature. Beginning with different precipitation patterns, scientists have concluded that these changes in precipitation will cause widespread drought across growing areas in the U.S., and worldwide. Coupled with this, the increased temperatures globally will cut the effective growing seasons, and may eventually lead to widespread malnutrition. Even further, the increased temperature will eventually cause the production of other products and industries, slowing economic growth.

In the worst-case scenario, scientists believe that these problems could create a never-ending cycle of problems for humans. When the environmental problems begin, and food supplies and other industries begin to shrink, this will cause large losses in the economy. With the economy suffering, this could lead to political and social unrest. This can (and will) cause disruptions in our democracy, and could also cause the inability to prevent any further environmental damage.

Although the environmental impacts on their own are detrimental to the ability to continue living, the costs add another factor that makes it even less likely that humans will continue life past the next century or two.

The reality for humans is here and is very simple. If we continue to do nothing to help our climate and forgo researching about the real problems, we’re putting ourselves into a certain death scenario. The incapability to factor in other variables means that we can’t begin to understand the massive problems that are facing our species. The time to act is now and will pass us by quickly if we turn our heads the other way.

Elijah Niemi lives in Hampton where he is a senior at Brewster Academy.

