ON THIS Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, we extend our appreciation and thoughts to our active-duty military personnel, and we pay tribute to the many millions of veterans who have served our country over the past 246 years. We also wish to memorialize the passing this year of our brother-in-law, Commander Barry Rowe, and acknowledge the other veterans of the Jones and Moskowitz families who served during major wars from the Civil War to the War On Terror.
During the Civil War, 1st Sergeant John B. Jones (Elizabeth’s grandfather) and Corporal William E. Jones (Elizabeth’s great uncle) were in the 5th New York Cavalry Regiment from upstate New York within the period of 1861 to 1865. They fought in many battles, including the Orange Court House, Brandy Station, The Wilderness, Spotsylvania Court House, Cold Harbor and Gettysburg.
Donald’s grandfather, Pvt. Max Moskowitz, served with the U.S. Cavalry (Roughriders) in 1898 during the Spanish American War.
During World War I, Alton Christmas Jones (Elizabeth’s father) and William Howard Jones (her uncle) served in the Marine Corps and saw action at Belleau Wood, Chateau-Thierry, Aisne-Marne, and Meusse-Argonne. Alton suffered some gas exposure during one of the battles. William Howard received the U.S. Silver Star and the French Croix De Guerre medals for his “action at Blanc Mont Ridge on October 3, 1918, where he held off a German attack using a machine pistol.”
Donald’s father, Sidney Moskowitz, was a machinist who repaired ships at the Charlestown, Mass. Naval Shipyard during World War II. Elizabeth’s cousin, Barney O’Neil, was a U.S. Army infantryman who landed in Normandy in June 1944. Bob Rosenblatt (Donald’s relative) served in the Army at the end of WWII.
Barry Rowe (Donald’s brother-in-law) was a commander in the U.S. Navy who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
John Jones and Edward Jones (Elizabeth’s brothers) served in the late 50s and early to mid 60s, John was U.S. Army and Edward was a U.S. Marine. Donald Moskowitz was an E5 in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s and then was a Vietnam-era veteran in the 1960s serving as a Navy officer on 13 ships. Donald has continued his service to veterans through participation in the American Legion, Department of New Hampshire, having served as the Department (State)treasurer and a department vice commander. Additionally, he served as a commander and adjutant at the American Legion post in Londonderry. Robert Nichol (Elizabeth’s cousin) was a platoon leader in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He was in the 1st Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division. During his Vietnam service he was awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts.
Michael Gerard (our son-in-law) was a U.S. Air Force airman first class in the early 80s. Jeffrey Ammons (Donald’s nephew) served as an Army officer during the War On Terror.
We must continue to remember all of our veterans who have served our country in times of peace and war. Veterans appreciate being recognized in public for their service to our great country, and a greeting of “thank you for your service” goes a long way in showing that appreciation.