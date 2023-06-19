REFLECTING on the final merger of New Hampshire Institute of Art (NHIA) and New England College (NEC) in 2019, NEC President Michele Perkins said: “This new academic division of NEC will be an important component of our ongoing and expanding commitment to the liberal arts, and the Manchester campus will remain central to plans for expanding and growing both our art and design programs and other educational programming.”
Sadly, this has not been the case. The NHIA’s students, programs and massive $17 million endowment have been moved to NEC’s Henniker campus and its historic downtown Manchester buildings are being sold off, leaving virtually no support for arts education in the Greater Manchester area.
It is our sincere hope that the leadership of Manchester, its citizens and our arts community unite in forging a mutually beneficial agreement that preserves the endowment and historic buildings for the greater good of our city. It is crucial to safeguard the pillar of arts and culture within our community. Future generations and the Greater Manchester community at large should all be able to access the enriching cultural education that the legacies of Emma Blood French and Mary Fuller Russell intended.
The Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences, which later became New Hampshire Institute of Art (NHIA), stands as a testament to the visionary efforts of Emma Blood French in the early 1900s. Recognizing Manchester’s rise as an industrial powerhouse, French envisioned a cultural educational institution that would enrich the lives of its residents. With unwavering dedication, she constructed the institute, laying the foundation for a vibrant hub of artistic and intellectual expression. The institute quickly became a haven for lectures, concerts, art exhibits, film screenings, and, perhaps most significantly, affordable learning opportunities accessible to all.
The trajectory of NHIA received a tremendous boost in the late 1990s when local arts patron Mary Fuller Russell bequeathed a staggering $26 million to the institution. This generous contribution facilitated a significant expansion of the campus, propelling NHIA towards greater prominence. Subsequently, in 2011, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges granted NHIA full accreditation, cementing its reputation as a respected center for arts education.
Russell’s gift also allowed NHIA to experience a renaissance that reverberated throughout downtown Manchester. The infusion of hundreds of undergraduate students invigorated the local economy and brought new life into the heart of the city. This resurgence in arts and culture was further enhanced by the presence of the Palace Theater and the Currier Museum of Art and revitalized Manchester’s creative landscape.
Today, with the proposed disposition of the NHIA’s buildings in Manchester, there is no guarantee any of them will be used in furtherance of French’s or Russell’s original vision or intent.
More significantly, Russell’s substantial endowment that was to be used to support these buildings and programs now appears to be headed to New England College in Henniker, with no connection to arts in Manchester whatsoever. Surely, not what the donors would have wanted and not what the community expected when President Perkins made the commitment to the arts in Manchester in 2019.
To date NEC has already sold the bank building on Hanover Street for $1,550,000, followed by the sale of St. Anne’s Church for $400,000 — neither property to be used for the arts or arts education. The final blow today is the remaining properties that have been listed for sale and NEC is intent on moving out of Manchester entirely and removing affordable arts education from our community.
Existing arts organizations, like the Palace Theatre, have indicated a willingness to purchase some of the buildings. However, a fair and equitable solution would require New England College to donate one or more buildings to an arts organization that will continue the original mission of arts education, along with the funds that were intended to support those programs that were in the endowment at the time of the merger. A solution of this nature will assist New England College in eliminating whatever financial burden the merger may have caused and at the same time insure the future of arts education in Manchester. This is a solution that would make the donors proud.
Elizabeth Hitchcock and Joan and Howard Brodsky all live in Manchester.
