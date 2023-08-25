A FASTER permitting process for U.S. mining projects may be just around the corner, thanks to regulatory reforms that were wrapped into the debt-ceiling compromise between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans.
It’s a major breakthrough for climate action. Mines produce the raw materials used in electric cars, solar panels, power lines and other technologies that cut carbon emissions and slow the pace of climate change. A clean energy revolution is a minerals and mining revolution.
The World Bank predicts demand for lithium, cobalt and other materials used in clean energy technologies may surge 500% by 2050. Local demand for those mineral-intensive technologies is rapidly growing, too.
For example: State officials are preparing a major update to New Hampshire’s climate action plan, the Legislature is exploring an expansion of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, and Gov. Chris Sununu is supporting new transmission lines to bring “much-needed clean energy” from hydroelectric dams in Canada.
Therefore, while mining has not been a significant industry in New England for 50 years, the region stands to benefit from a faster permitting process for new mining projects all across the country.
But on its own, faster permitting won’t deliver a domestic clean energy supply chain. Grassroots support is also essential, and that means overcoming decades of public ambivalence — and hostility — toward U.S. mining projects.
Before the passage of landmark environmental laws in the 1960s and 1970s, the U.S. mining sector was known for polluting practices. Mining-related Superfund cleanup sites in Vermont and Maine attest to this legacy.
Public anger and distrust were major factors in the offshoring of U.S. mining after the 1970s. But there were unintended consequences.
An “out of sight, out of mind” approach to mining took hold. Reprehensible practices, like the use of child labor in the unregulated cobalt mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo, received tacit approval.
There were geopolitical consequences too: China’s Communist Party now dominates global markets for most of the minerals we need. Of the 50 critical minerals listed by the U.S. government, China is the top producer of 30 of them.
Today, however, there’s an opportunity to write a new chapter for the U.S. mining sector, in which more of the raw materials for advanced energy technologies are produced here, under the most protective standards in the world.
But this can’t happen without strong public support, or what is sometimes called “the social license to operate.” At least four approaches can help.
First, prioritize local concerns.
In southeast Nebraska, for example, the developers of a mine that will produce materials for electric-vehicle batteries have also emphasized other uses for those metals, especially in the U.S. military. This helped build a strong base of support in the local community.
The developer of the mine — Colorado-based NioCorp — is “being very thoughtful in how they’re communicating,” state Sen. Julie Slama, who represents the area, told The New York Times. “In Nebraska, we have a sense of patriotism and desire to serve our country.”
Second, get more value from the same rocks.
A strategy called full-value mining identifies new ways to process rocks to get other metals and valuable materials from existing mines, improving economics and reducing waste.
Utah’s Kennecott copper mine is a leading example. Last year, the mine’s owner — Rio Tinto — started producing tellurium there as well, for use in domestic solar panel manufacturing.
Third, go back to old, abandoned mines.
Innovative companies like Nth Cycle and Phoenix Tailings have developed technologies to cleanly extract critical minerals from piles of discarded rocks and other mine waste.
Regeneration, a start-up mining company, is also scouting for locations where critical minerals can be produced from abandoned mines and other legacy sites.
And fourth, confront the past to build the future.
The quest for mineral wealth in the 19th and 20th centuries was especially cruel to Native American communities. That history cannot be brushed aside.
According to investment research firm MSCI, between 68% and 97% of U.S. cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel reserves are located within 35 miles of Native American reservations. Meaningfully engaging with Native American communities on mining is a massive undertaking — but a necessary one.
“If you want loyal and long-term mining partners who can supply the most environmentally friendly and sustainable critical minerals, start talking to the Tribes now,” says Daniel Cardenas of the National Tribal Energy Association.
A domestic supply chain for critical minerals cannot be built from Washington, D.C., with the stroke of a pen. It requires strong state and local engagement too.
But here’s some New England straight talk: It’s not a one-way street. Consumers and communities who demand clean energy technologies should also care about the supply chains for those technologies.
Support for climate action is support for mining — it’s just a matter of where, when and how that mining takes place.