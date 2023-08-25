A FASTER permitting process for U.S. mining projects may be just around the corner, thanks to regulatory reforms that were wrapped into the debt-ceiling compromise between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans.

It’s a major breakthrough for climate action. Mines produce the raw materials used in electric cars, solar panels, power lines and other technologies that cut carbon emissions and slow the pace of climate change. A clean energy revolution is a minerals and mining revolution.

Elizabeth Wilson is a professor of environmental studies at Dartmouth College. Simon Lomax is a program manager at the Payne Institute and a former congressional fellow with the American Political Science Association. Morgan Bazilian is a former lead energy specialist for the World Bank and the director of the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Robert Azzi: 'One pen, one child and one teacher can change the world'

EARLIER THIS summer, in a Seacoast thrift shop I frequent, I began chatting with a young graduate student who was browsing its book section. It turned out they were majoring in diplomacy and intelligence and that we had some common interests. Although their geographical area of interest was …

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Dr. David Klebenov: Abandon all hope, ye who (try to) enter here

NEWS FROM our southern border dominates media coverage of immigration issues, and for good reason. However, we hear little about the crisis surrounding legal immigration. The extent to which legal immigration is broken (almost completely) affects families in profound ways. It also works to m…

Monday, August 21, 2023
Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

AFTER READING Amanda D’Angelo’s op-ed in your July 13 edition — “My abortion was the right decision for me and my baby” — I wish to provide a pro-life “choice” my niece made in a similar situation with her pre-born baby.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start …

Friday, August 18, 2023
Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was ove…

Thursday, August 17, 2023