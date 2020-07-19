I AM a direct descendant of General John Brown Gordon, a great-great grandchild. I, along with 44 other living descendants, have signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to remove General Gordon’s statue from its prominent location in front of the state capitol building.

I grew up learning about my Southern heritage from my parents and grandparents, I am three-quarters Southern by heritage. Many of the stories were laudatory, as would be natural in most families. The recent events surrounding the Black Lives Matter protest however, have caused me to more closely examine what my ancestors did more than 150 years ago.

First, General Gordon was a traitor, who as a Confederate army officer fought against and killed U.S. military forces. The current Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Millet, has forcefully asserted that these were acts “of treason, at the time, against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution.” (House Armed Services Hearing 7/9/2020).

Second, General Gordon was head of the Georgia Ku Klux Klan and is given credit for helping “the Klan establish itself as a cohesive entity” (New York Times 7/12/2020). The atrocities committed by the Klan upon Black people are well-documented.

Third, he owned slaves and was adamant about the validity and importance of the slave system: “Rather than admit that slavery is evil or a tyrannical institution, (we should) take the position everywhere, that it is morally, socially and politically right — and that it is in truth, the hand-maid of civil liberty.” (R. L. Eckert, John Brown Gordon, 1989). As a politician, he championed a campaign to strip African American southerners of citizenship rights (NYT 5/23/2020) and repeatedly used his position for personal financial gain (Eckert, 1989).

Although General Gordon served as governor and senator for Georgia, his statue in front of the capitol depicts him wearing a Confederate uniform, brandishing a sword, atop his war horse Marye. The statue was erected in 1907, not after the civil war but during the height of the Jim Crow era, a time when the South was trying to reassert white supremacy. It honors the traitorous confederacy, not Gordon’s political service, such as it was.

Ten years later, in 1917, an army base was named for John B. Gordon. This was during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, when lynching of blacks was occurring with impunity in the South. President Wilson supported white supremacy and even segregated the federal government (NYT 7/12/2020).

I was taught very little about the dark side of the Confederacy or about periods of explicit white nationalism in school or by my family. But the history is there to see and learn about and is increasingly being exposed in news media and TV documentaries. See for yourself.

Why would we want to continue to honor men who committed treason and believed in slavery? Put the statues in a museum where their historical context and significance can be explored, but not in places of honor. Historical truth is not a one-time thing — there are new discoveries and interpretations all the time. Consider for instance the recent revelations about Thomas Jefferson’s secret room in Monticello for his mistress, Sarah Hemmings, and the children she bore with him.

I am encouraged that many in government understand the larger story but greatly offended that President Donald Trump desires to remain ignorant of the historical reality. “Although Trump and others have called removals (of statues) an attempt to erase American history, historians have long discounted Confederate monuments as accurate representations of the Civil War” (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7/11/2020). Trump’s defense of Confederate statues demonstrates a tone-deaf support of traitors and slave owners, mimicking the ugliness of white supremacy that continues today.

It is time, it is past time, to move forward.

Ellen Anderson lives in New Boston.

