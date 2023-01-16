EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our differences will only take us so far; we have to be willing to find community and connection with those with whom we disagree.

When we take time to honor Dr. King’s legacy, we tend to highlight the “feel good” moments. We focus on his calls for peace, building the beloved community and nonviolent resistance. And while all of those moments and their lessons are important for those of us seeking justice and liberation for all, they cannot be the only tools we use in the face of hate and inequity.

YWCA New Hampshire Chief Diversity Officer Emerald Anderson-Ford lives in Manchester.

Thursday, January 12, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Carisa Corrow: Broad strokes brush aside differences among schools

WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…

Friday, January 06, 2023
James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…

Thursday, January 05, 2023
Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…