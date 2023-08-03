DESPITE a time of seeming conflict, New Hampshire came together for children this year. Without a voice or a vote, children are too often left off the political agenda and excluded from budget allocations. But this year the New Hampshire Legislature and the Governor made significant investments in our state’s children. By doing so, they invested in the future of the Granite State.

And what does the future look like for New Hampshire? It looks like stable families, ready parents, a head start for young children, coverage when a parent or child is ill, and responsive rehabilitation for when things fall apart. That all translates to child care, health care, early supports and services, family resources, and a thoughtful, restorative juvenile justice system that helps struggling children and makes the community safer. These are the building blocks of granite that will hold the state’s course steady and move us forward.

Emily Lawrence lives in Derry and works as the deputy advocacy director with Waypoint.

