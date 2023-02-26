SEVEN TOWNS are asking voters to approve Community Power Plans in March, including Milford, Jaffrey, New Boston, Candia, Lee, Allenstown and Waterville Valley. If passed, they will be ready to offer rate relief to thousands of electricity customers in Eversource and NHEC territory as soon as summer, following a planning process guided by consultants from New Hampshire-based Standard Power Inc.

Community Power is where the municipality procures electricity on behalf of residents and small businesses at a savings. It affects only the supply line on electric bills. Supply is a pass-through cost for utilities, who retain all other costs and services including maintenance, emergency response and billing services.

Thursday, February 23, 2023
Jim Isaak: Yes, we need 'them'

I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that Am…

Stephen Varone: Fall Mountain gets an A for quality, but at what price?

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Nikki Haley: I’m running for Americans like Ed

MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.

Sen. Donna Soucy: Decade of struggle to enact a livable minimum wage

THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work…

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …