SEVEN TOWNS are asking voters to approve Community Power Plans in March, including Milford, Jaffrey, New Boston, Candia, Lee, Allenstown and Waterville Valley. If passed, they will be ready to offer rate relief to thousands of electricity customers in Eversource and NHEC territory as soon as summer, following a planning process guided by consultants from New Hampshire-based Standard Power Inc.
Community Power is where the municipality procures electricity on behalf of residents and small businesses at a savings. It affects only the supply line on electric bills. Supply is a pass-through cost for utilities, who retain all other costs and services including maintenance, emergency response and billing services.
No programs have launched yet in New Hampshire, but these seven towns have an opportunity to closely follow the anticipated spring launch of four such programs, in Keene, Swanzey, Wilton and Marlborough, also guided by Standard Power and their experienced partner Good Energy LLP. Good Energy brings national best practices for launching successful programs in new markets, including 70 programs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Programs bundle together small customers for buying power and consumer protections not available to them on their own. Electricity customers already have competitive supply choices, but typical individual contracts need to be managed for severe rate hikes that erase savings. One New Hampshire supplier recently offered an introductory rate for new customers of 14.99 cents/kWh and an automatic contract renewal rate for existing customers 10 cents higher, at 24.99 cents/kWh, for supply only. Most residential customers do not try or are not successful in the competitive market as individuals, and instead use the default energy supplied by the utilities. Standard Power’s programs provide a new default rate with immediate cost savings for default customers that is stable for the contract length, typically two years.
Similar to traditional brokerage services for large commercial and industrial customers, these 11 towns will work with Standard Power to negotiate prices directly with large national electricity suppliers, and only when rates are favorable do the programs launch. All customers within the municipality are notified by mail at least 30 days prior. Notification includes eligibility for automatic enrollment, program rates, terms, options, other program details, and instructions for opting out or into the program prior to launch or at any time, without individual contracts, program fees or penalties.
Each plan has four customer options, first pioneered in Keene’s plan, the first approved in the state. The Standard default option has a small amount of additional renewable energy, 5-10% additional, one option that meets all minimum state requirements, and two options that have up to 100% renewable energy.
While future savings cannot be guaranteed because future utility default rates are unknown, the goal of these programs is cost savings. Working with Standard Power, all savings are retained in the community, some of which may be used for investment in energy efficiency or local renewable energy as allowed by RSA 53-E. Community Power program participants enjoy the savings of group purchase without individual contracts or exit fees.
Community Power enjoys bipartisan support at the state level and the support of the governor, Eversource and NHEC, but local voters will decide whether it comes to each community in 2023. Attend town meeting and make your voice heard on Community Power.
Emily Manns chairs the Peterborough Energy Committee, where she lives.
