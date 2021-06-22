MANY YOUNG people this summer will be spending a great deal of time using technology. In fact, the average teenager spends an average of nine hours a day using digital devices. This is a great deal of time, and it’s not always possible to manage your child’s accounts and usage. So, it’s important to have conversations with your child about technology use, so they know your expectations.
Particularly, video games need to have several conversations surrounding them, including discussing time limits and allowed content.
In order to prepare for these conversations, I recommend waiting until a neutral time and not while they’re currently playing a game or engaged in another activity, as then you will have their focus. Discuss specific boundaries with them and allow them to help set the time limits. Letting your child help set the boundaries will help them feel like they are partially in control of what is happening. It’s also a great way to help them practice self-control and time management.
Talking with your child about what types of games they’re allowed to play is important. Although you might be the person primarily buying games for them, it is good for them to understand why they are not allowed to play certain titles. I recommend letting your child know what kind of content you would not feel comfortable letting them see in games and exploring why with them.
During this conversation, talk with them about what they might not want to see in a game either; maybe they do not like to be scared or to see violence. For example, you might not allow your 13-year-old to play a game that is rated “T” for blood and gore, but you might let them play a game that is rated T for comic mischief.
These content ratings are created by ESRB, and I recommend reviewing their website — esrb.org — for more information. The site will explain all the different game ratings that can be received and the different topics they check games for when deciding on a rating. They are similar to movie ratings and can help you decide what is acceptable. In addition, ESRB allows you to search for games and their ratings right on their website so that you can check any titles your child might be interested in playing.
Once these boundaries are set, everyone involved should follow them. For example, that means that if you and your child have agreed that homework must be completed before they play, then they must do that. This also means that when they have a designated time to play, they need to be allowed to complete that time unless it is an emergency. If you need to interrupt them or change the daily schedule, try to discuss this before they start playing. This can reduce conflict between you and your child.
If you are interested in learning more about talking about technology with your child then I recommend visiting the Media Power Youth website mediapoweryouth.org. This organization is based out of Manchester and it has more information and details on supporting your child while they are active online.