Most Americans do not fear nuclear war. They assume that their government and the threat of mutually-assured destruction will keep them safe. This blind faith could prove catastrophic. The only outcome of nuclear war is total devastation—hundreds of millions dead, human life reduced to char in a fraction of a second, cities diminished to rubble, the environment contaminated for generations to come. Americans must recognize that as long as nuclear weapons exist, there remains the possibility of a nuclear holocaust. Leaders in Washington and abroad must ensure that this never becomes a reality.
The so-called “nuclear club” has grown in recent decades, as Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea joined the United States, Britain, France, Russia, and China as nuclear armed states. Is Iran next? If so, Saudi Arabia will surely follow. (Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated in 2018, “without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”) Other states—like Turkey—might seek their own nuclear weapons in that event. (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared in 2019 that he could not accept that his country should be prohibited from gaining nuclear weapons.)
With growing nuclear proliferation, the possibility of nuclear war grows due to the risk of miscalculation and escalation, which could result from even small regional conflicts. The United States has assumed, and should continue to embrace, a leading role in encouraging dialogue between nuclear-armed states, allies or otherwise, to defuse potential nuclear clashes.
The United States government has navigated similar terrain before. During the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, for 13 days, America was on the brink of nuclear war. What many may not fully appreciate is that the crisis was resolved by John F. Kennedy’s commitment to peace: at each opportunity, he sought de-escalation and engaged Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in good faith. As we navigate a complex, global landscape, Americans must urge their leaders and those of our allies to find peaceful solutions to problems that threaten to destabilize the global community and heighten the possibility of a nuclear exchange.
The history of the Cuban Missile Crisis compels Americans to do so. Its events marked a turning point in foreign policy and signified an end to the Clausewitzian view of war as a “continuation of politics by other means.” As the world faced possible annihilation, diplomacy ultimately prevented thermonuclear doom. The 1961 Vienna Summit between Kennedy and Khrushchev, although widely regarded as an embarrassment for Kennedy, ultimately led to greater negotiations between the two leaders that ended the Cuban crisis. Their willingness to pursue dialogue proved to be an essential diplomatic tool in de-escalating rising tensions. Thereafter, during the height of that crisis, Kennedy’s refusal to launch a strike against the missile site that shot down an American U-2 plane on October 27th, 1962, was another critical moment that displayed his resolve to achieve a peaceful resolution, despite advisors pushing for immediate retaliatory action. Kennedy’s practice of addressing each critical juncture as an opportunity to de-escalate tensions remains an approach that is essential for a peaceful future, rather than sole reliance on deterrence and a military show of strength.
The U.S. government has limited means to prevent nuclear proliferation today, but President-elect Joe Biden and other future leaders can commit to peace through both strength and diplomatic pragmatism. The Cuban Missile Crisis revealed that having a strong nuclear arsenal alone is not enough to prevent a nuclear crisis; under different circumstances, if Kennedy and Krushchev had failed to work together, or if Kennedy had allowed military leaders to persuade him to launch a strike, nuclear war—and the literal end of humanity—could have occurred.
In the nuclear age, leadership in Washington and capitals across the globe can determine the fate of our nation and world. U.S. leaders must not only seek to avoid potential nuclear clashes, but also must prioritize diplomacy and negotiation to help our friends in India and Pakistan, for instance, recognize the necessity of sustained diplomatic engagement.
Kennedy, during a time of crisis, stood in the gap and prevented nuclear war from engulfing the world. Who will stand in the gap today?