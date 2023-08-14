FOR THOSE who read Rep. Gregg Hill’s Op/Ed (8/8/23) on lost or abandoned lobster gear in NH state waters, it would be appropriate to correct his misguided accusations and fabricated calculations with more clarity and accuracy that the subject deserves.
Without doubt, lobster traps and fishing gear are lost every year as a result of a variety of circumstances and the nature of the beast in the conditions and environment that the fishery operates. It is humbling when a gear loss occurs to a fisherman, and I can attest that each one of us goes through an exhaustive process to recover that gear with a high rate of success. Today’s lobsterman is extremely protective of his gear as cost of a single trap exceeds $100 or more, and affording any loss is not tolerable. Rep. Hill, as a layman, has distorted this subject to an order of magnitude that does not exist. Fishing practices in NH lend to good policy for minimizing any gear loss and through cooperation, understanding and regulations with NH Fish & Game, this state does an admirable job in its environmental and resource sensitivity. I say this with confidence and experience from 50 years in the fishery.
As to the resource loss that Rep. Hill has contrived in his calculations, I’ll only say that a lobster enters and exits this device we call a trap thousands of times in the course of its existence and knows every aspect of the trap to navigate, feed and exit as it pleases. Numerous escape vents and features are built into the trap that allow for conservation and escapement. They are caught only when the trap is hauled and sorted, with sublegal length and oversized lobsters discarded. I’ll say with utter confidence that Rep. Hill’s calculations of resource loss are inaccurate, distorted and inappropriate.
We heard testimony of a program in Maine that is specific to one small area and might have merit in New Hampshire, but it will require considerable effort and co-ordination beyond Rep. Hill’s simple explanation.
New Hampshire fishermen for the last 30 years have gathered every spring to clean up gear and debris that comes ashore during the winter. We do it with little fanfare or notoriety in coordination with NH Fish & Game in a responsible manner and with pride to our New Hampshire coast. To date, I’ve not witnessed Rep. Hill or his diving entourage join in with this effort.
It can’t go without mention that Rep. Hill concocted his Op/Ed from the fact that he has failed in multiple years, and also this year, to sponsor and advance poorly written and confusing legislation (altered or amended no less than 4 times) on a version of this subject. I have attended every legislative session and consistent overwhelming testimony from industry, the Advisory Committee on Marine Fisheries, the NH Fish & Game Commission and NH Fish & Game Law Enforcement has found no merit in his legislation. The Senate through the efforts of Sen. Howard Pearl found language amenable to address this issue with the attention and funding it deserves and signed by Gov. Sununu. Rep. Hill’s unfounded attack on NH Fish & Game and the state are uncalled for as New Hampshire is well in front of other states regarding this matter.
I could go on with more detail, but this issue is not being ignored as Rep. Hill indicates nor is it at the magnitude he has fabricated. New Hampshire lobstermen and fishermen proudly ply their trade responsibly and with sensitivity to the environment and resource that serve them. They do not deserve Rep. Hill’s baseless accusations.
Erik Anderson is the President of the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
