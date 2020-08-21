IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME in New Hampshire’s two-year election cycle for conservatives to sign a pledge to keep your property taxes high and put the burden of funding schools and local government almost solely on the backs of property owners.
Since the early 1970s, when Meldrim Thompson finally won the race for governor after three failed attempts by promising to veto any broad-based tax, it has been taken as gospel that candidates for governor must take “The Pledge”.
For background information, Mel Thomson was a Georgia lawyer and state’s-rights fanatic. Once he settled in New Hampshire and became governor, he advocated for arming the National Guard with nuclear weapons, added “Live Free or Die” to our license plates and imprisoned a citizen who covered the phrase because of religious objections, had Massachusetts tax agents who were recording Massachusetts license plates at New Hampshire Liquor Stores arrested and sent the New Hampshire Attorney General to Maine to defend a lobsterman who had pulled a gun on Maine game wardens. In some ways, he was Trump when Trump was developing bone spurs in order to avoid going to Vietnam.
That his campaign gimmick has become defacto tax policy for conservatives sums up their worldview pretty well: find something that works for you and the hell with everyone else. In this case, it foists the majority of education costs — the largest portion of almost every town’s budget — onto the individual property owners. Since cities and towns can’t easily levy their own broad-based tax or business enterprise or business profits tax, it makes it much easier for conservatives to divide and conquer in their ongoing effort to destroy the American public education system.
A few candidates for governor have had the courage to challenge the status quo. Arnie Arneson, Mark Fernald, Jackie Cilley, and Steve Marchand have been willing to question the wisdom of tying their own hands when it comes to funding the State of New Hampshire and our cities and towns.
Unfortunately, the New Hampshire Democratic Party establishment has done their very best to quash those campaigns. Which is ironic because I’ve been criticized by conservatives for accepting voluntary campaign spending limits because it would tie my hands when running against a well-financed opponent.
This year Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky is standing up to the political establishment and daring to question the way we fund education in New Hampshire and it is one of many reasons I’m supporting his campaign.
Andru knows what he’s talking about. He was the lead lawyer in the Claremont Case, a 1993 state Supreme Court decision that established that children here have a right to an adequate education regardless of where they live. He also led the subsequent case in 1997, noting that the New Hampshire was violating the state constitution.
Under New Hampshire’s current education funding scheme, “property-rich” towns like Moultonborough or Bartlett are able to keep their property tax rate low and provide more than adequate funding for their schools while “property-poor” towns, like Berlin or Manchester, have to raise their property tax rates and cut education spending. For comparison, Berlin has a property tax rate that is double that of Conway and almost 5 times that of Bartlett.
Moultonborough spends twice as much per student as Manchester while having a tax rate ⅓ that of Manchester. So if a child is lucky enough to be born into a family who inherits or is wealthy enough to buy land in the right town they get an adequate to excellent education while their parents pay a low tax rate. If a child isn’t as fortunate, they have underpaid teachers, cramped classrooms, outdated textbooks and their parents get to pay a higher tax rate for it all.
Andru has taken a new pledge for New Hampshire’s future — to lower property taxes for the majority of us.
For too long we have let conservatives control the narrative when it comes to how we fund and operate a state in the 21st century by basing the state’s tax policy for the last 50 years on a campaign gimmick from an apartheid apologist.
That complacency has led to the “Overton window” — what is considered politically acceptable — to shift so far to the right that Donald Trump was elected president.
What New Hampshire and the country needs are more candidates like Andru Volinsky, ones with the backbone to question the establishment and who have visions for the future where we really are all in this together.