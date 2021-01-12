WHAT RADICALIZED YOU? It’s a question posed by progressive activists online to spur others to action by making you think about why you believe what you believe.

Over the last few decades, believing that in the wealthiest, most powerful country in the history of mankind everyone should have access to affordable health care, clear air and water, food, and shelter — the basics needed to sustain life — is radical. After all, the United States Declaration of Independence states that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights. Without food, water, air, and shelter you cannot have any of those things.

In the modern United States, the Overton Window — the range of policies politically acceptable to the overall population at a given time — has moved so far to the right that believing we all have the unalienable rights laid out in the Declaration of Independence makes you a radical. I’ve been called a radical, and worse, by conservatives and moderates from both parties for years and wear it as a badge of pride.

Personally, I should have been radicalized when I woke up at Dartmouth Hitchcock with a spinal cord injury and no health insurance 20 years ago. To my surprise, my employer was supposed to offer me health insurance at no cost to me. Having previously lived in Massachusetts I assumed I would have to pay large premiums for health insurance. I was making $8 an hour as an electrical apprentice and living on peanut butter and jelly. At 20 years old, health insurance wasn’t a priority or in my budget. It was probably for the better because I’m sure that the cost of my acute care alone would’ve blown through the pre-ACA lifetime limits on care in the first week.

Despite that, I went to UMASS Lowell to study business and still had faith in the “freehand of the market.” That faith started to fade when I tried to re-enter the workforce and that free market told me I’m still not worth a living wage. That is what radicalized me into believing the crazy idea that we all need food, water, shelter and health care. The very bottom of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

That radicalization is not to be confused with the Republican radicals we all watched attack the Capitol on January 6th. Those radicals, urged on by President Donald Trump and led in the streets by some elected Republican officials, overran the police they claim to support and attempted to overturn a fair and legitimate election. The very definition of terrorism is “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims” and that is what the modern Republican Party is supporting if they continue to support President Trump and pander to his supporters.

In 2016, the New Hampshire Republican Party had the opportunity to put an end to Trump’s marketing stunt of a campaign for president. He lost Iowa and a loss in the New Hampshire Primary would’ve put an end to his campaign. However, enough conservatives saw something they liked in his rhetoric and the rest were willing to sell their souls for a chance at power. Four years later we have 300,000 dead from a bungled response to a pandemic, record job losses, and domestic terrorists attempting a rightwing coup.

I hope to hear loud condemnation of the actions of Trump and his supporters from our local Republican elected officials like Representatives Karen C. Umberger and Mark McConkey, as well as from local Republican Party officials like Carroll County Chair the Honorable Frank McCarthy and Vice-Chair Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. However, as of this writing, their website still has a link to a petition to overturn the November election — one in which both Kenney and Umberger were winners — so I’m not holding my breath.

Erik Corbett lives in Conway.

Monday, January 11, 2021
Chuck Douglas: What If Bill Gardner got a presidential call?
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: What If Bill Gardner got a presidential call?

THE JANUARY 2 one-hour phone call by President Donald Trump demanding the Georgia Secretary of State find 11,780 votes so Trump could carry Georgia is an abuse of his office and federal law (52 US Code section 20511 (2)(B). Georgia’s Secretary of State calmly explained to Mr. Trump that they…

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Samuel Bahuma: Not my advocate
Op-eds

Samuel Bahuma: Not my advocate

OUR CULTURE OF LATE has placed more value on those who speak for broadly defined groups than the individuals themselves. This idea of “groupthink” and gross generalizations, including ascribing thoughts and motives to people based on their membership in a certain group, is more than a little…

Friday, January 08, 2021
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Rich Gulla: Lessons learned for 2021 means leaving 2020 behind
Op-eds

Rich Gulla: Lessons learned for 2021 means leaving 2020 behind

LET’S FACE IT, we all know that 2020 has been difficult at best. We’ve seen COVID-19 ravage our cities and towns — we’ve even seen it ravage the planet. We’ve seen neighboring countries fight a new mutation, put travel bans in place again, and head back into lockdown for a second, even a thi…

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Rep. Michael Vose: Hope vs. hype on climate
Op-eds

Rep. Michael Vose: Hope vs. hype on climate

  • Updated

A RECENT research paper uncovered more than 17,000 articles, including some scientific studies, whose assumptions about our climate future rely on a deeply flawed climate prediction scenario. This media barrage amounts to a hype machine of climate misinformation.

Monday, January 04, 2021
Lou D’Allesandro: Long-term care facilities need NH's support
Op-eds

Lou D’Allesandro: Long-term care facilities need NH's support

THE TIME has come when we must look at what is happening in New Hampshire. We have been in a state of emergency for well over 200 days. There are a number of difficult issues that must be confronted, and now we must look at what can be done to make changes that are required to provide for a …

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020
Op-eds

Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020

THIS HOLIDAY season, many of us are looking forward to the next year with great anticipation. Make no mistake — it has been a hard year of loss and challenges for us, our families, friends, neighbors and communities, leaving us to search hopefully for a silver lining in all of this.

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?
Op-eds

Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?

ON DEC. 20, 2020, the United States Congress, hopelessly addicted to deficits and the printing press as important sources of permanent economic health and wellness, submitted to the president for his approval a 5,593-page stimulus spending bill. Also known as The Consolidated Appropriations …

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass

I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congre…