THE ELECTION is over and it is time to thank the candidates for all positions, poll takers, and campaign workers who worked hard to get their candidate elected. They deserve our thanks.

Now it is time to roll up our sleeves and begin to work together on issues that affect every citizen in New Hampshire from birth to death.

Esther Sherman Arlan lives in Nashua.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…

Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…