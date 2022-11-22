THE ELECTION is over and it is time to thank the candidates for all positions, poll takers, and campaign workers who worked hard to get their candidate elected. They deserve our thanks.
Now it is time to roll up our sleeves and begin to work together on issues that affect every citizen in New Hampshire from birth to death.
Let’s stop complaining about inflation and the high cost of food, over which we have no control. Instead, when shopping look for alternatives to use, try new lower-cost items and become creative in your menu planning. Talk to a dietician at the grocery store or where you go for health care. The ideas and suggestions are there for the asking.
I do not appreciate the high cost at the grocery store any more than you do. I do not like to see the price of a gallon of gas go up and down at the whim of the industry. But I am also thinking of the people in the Ukraine and Africa that have been affected by wars and invasions of terrorist groups.
In Ukraine, where the people are fighting to keep their country a democracy, they are going without electricity, walking to destinations for food as the cost of gas is high. In countries in Africa people are starving as wheat is not being delivered in a timely manner and would be happy to pay $4 for a loaf of bread that will last for days for their family.
In U.S. dollars, the price of gas in Canada is around $5.60 a gallon, England is close to $7.50 a gallon, France is $8.23/gallon, Finland is $9.20 and in Germany it is $8.62 a gallon. Converted prices from liters to gallons.
Letters to the CEOs of the major gas companies will let them know you are not happy with the way they are doing business. Yes, they should make a profit but adjust the multi-million dollars paid to their boards of directors, CEOs and CFOs.
I am content with a lower setting on the thermometer; less driving and shopping for the sake of shopping; talking to store managers when I see an item on the shelf is priced differently than at the check-out; and I ask for a medication in generic form. Try frugality, it does work.
