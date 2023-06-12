THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.

I tend to agree that mainstream outlets range from slightly biased to embarrassingly sycophantic, evidenced by President Joe Biden’s recent interview on MSNBC. However, a real problem for the populist right is combating this with their own embarrassingly sycophantic bias.

Ethan M. Bald lives in Brentwood.

Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

