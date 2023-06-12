THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.
I tend to agree that mainstream outlets range from slightly biased to embarrassingly sycophantic, evidenced by President Joe Biden’s recent interview on MSNBC. However, a real problem for the populist right is combating this with their own embarrassingly sycophantic bias.
An example is unfortunately from New Hampshire, specifically the 2022 Republican candidate for Congressional District 1, Karoline Leavitt. In several recent Tweets and news appearances as a Trump campaign advocate, she openly misled, misrepresented, and lied about other Republicans, especially Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Leavitt, along with OAN and Newsmax, claim that DeSantis, Donald Trump’s top competitor this primary season, has been soft on the border, is in favor of raising taxes, and is anti-business. Two Google searches and a scroll through Ballotpedia provided enough evidence these claims were made by Trump advocates, without substantial sources, as pure conjecture masquerading as truth.
In reality, DeSantis voted against a border wall insofar as it was attached to a Democrat bill laden with pork. DeSantis voted to abolish the IRS and the income tax and move instead to a national sales tax, which would greatly reduce the tax burden. DeSantis’ approach to Disney is set to protect citizens from the political elitism of major corporations.
It would seem that Leavitt is attacking DeSantis from the right, while Mr. Trump is attacking from the left.
Trump attacked Gov. DeSantis on everything from Disney to spending, to overtly fake stories about DeSantis’ younger days. Trump and his apparatus, including Leavitt, are peddling overt misrepresentations of DeSantis in a similar style to mainstream media.
Trump correctly attacks media elites for misleading the public regularly by construing the truth and withholding vital information that can sway minds. Ironically, Newsmax, OAN, and Trump allies like Leavitt are doing the same against DeSantis. The quasi-religious fervor that the mainstream media holds for Democrats like President Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, is equally sycophantic and embarrassing as Leavitt, OAN, and Newsmax’s quasi-religious affection for the former president. To Leavitt and others in his sphere, Donald Trump is a perfect man.
It should not come as a terrible shock to many that the former president has a skewed vision of himself when turning on candidates like Mr. DeSantis, who is better positioned and more palatable to the general populace than is Trump. Although some polls show Trump leading DeSantis and even President Biden, early polls are never accurate. If they were, Jeb Bush or Chris Christie would be president.
Trump’s election denialism and his ever-so-stark shift to the left since 2020 does not help him. The Donald Trump of 2023-2024 is significantly further to the left compared to his 2016 positions. Additionally, the many opportunistic shifts of Trump are rather distasteful.
For example, Hillary Clinton was quite accurately labeled “Crooked Hillary” in 2015, but before then and now, Trump is fond of her, or so he suggested last month at a campaign event.
Trump says that Mr. DeSantis has flip-flopped on issues when the Congressional record shows an almost eerie consistency between Congressman DeSantis and Governor DeSantis, something unusual for politicians.
Leavitt and Trump allies have defamed DeSantis as a stooge for “big money” despite Trump having also hobnobbed with the same “big money” in every campaign he has run thus far. Trump was himself that “big money” once upon a time in New York for Democrats, including his apparently renewed friend Hillary Clinton.
As an independent voter who voted for Trump in 2020 and did not vote in 2022, I am still undecided for this time around. The Trump train needs to be mindful that the hypocrisies in their campaign strategy, especially the soft lying against Gov. DeSantis, is off-putting in a state that Trump lost by double digits in 2020 and Mrs. Leavitt similarly lost in her Congressional campaign in 2022. Independents want a president that is first and foremost mentally competent, which is why Biden is not my pick. However, we also want a president who will not shift their position abruptly just because the wind changes or it suits their fancy.
I am not sure if Gov. DeSantis is the right person for the job yet, but he is certainly more consistent — both in his principles and policies — than Donald Trump.
PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…
GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United St…
I RECENTLY traveled to New York and was absolutely shocked at the exorbitant taxes added to my hotel bill. It reminded me that we are blessed to live in New Hampshire for many reasons, but chief among them is not getting slapped with a sales tax every time we buy something.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…