WHAT MAKES New Hampshirites who we are? It’s hard to pin down. There’s a lot of difference here in background, in thought and in lifestyle for a state with a smaller population than nine U.S. cities.
We generally want to be left alone to go about our business. In Portsmouth or Pittsburg, many are more annoyed by having a sign waved at them than any interest in what the sign says. Door-knockers in election season often find handwritten notices politely telling them to shove off. We rely on ourselves and on our common sense.
When the world shut down, though, we found out who we really were. For a bunch of salty individualists, we went to great lengths to keep each other standing. Takeout orders flooded beloved local restaurants. Neighbors who had been strangers brought groceries to the front steps of the most vulnerable. Teachers and parents, miles apart, worked together more closely than ever. Thousands of New Hampshire hands stretched out for help and found thousands more willing to provide it.
Nobody made us do it. Granite Staters chose to give that help — but what if those in need couldn’t ask for it? Would it square with our sense of fair play if people in peril were turned away in silence? If the unemployed, the sick, the hungry were rejected once, twice, three times under false pretenses, before their voices could even be heard?
That’s the essence of a policy that’s been in effect for more than two years at the national border. The right to seek asylum in the United States has been guaranteed for generations, but it is by no means an easy process. Applicants are questioned repeatedly about the dangers they are fleeing, and their backgrounds are scrutinized. Many are turned away. It is not the asylum — the help — that is guaranteed, only the opportunity to ask for it.
Since March 2020, the policy known as Title 42 has largely removed that guarantee. Under the pretense of protecting the U.S. from COVID-19, people arriving at the border can be turned back with no chance to tell their story and ask for help. Although experts from the Centers for Disease Control have argued that expulsions are unnecessary, many politicians are trying to make Title 42 a permanent border policy. They claim that its removal will overwhelm the border, but in reality the measure targets a relatively small number of people seeking asylum.
This isn’t really about immigration; it’s about common sense. Title 42 is making the southern border worse.
Asylum seekers turned away under this rule can try to cross the border again and again until they are finally allowed to ask for help. The number of attempted crossings has increased dramatically, and, guess what? One in three people apprehended by the Border Patrol since Title 42 began have tried to cross before. This is an obvious waste of their time and of our tax dollars. This effect is only going to snowball as long as we keep making it tomorrow’s problem.
One other thing New Hampshirites have in common is the ability to make our voices heard in America. We have the same number of senators as Texans and New Yorkers and a much larger share of their attention. We have the first presidential primary, and you’d better believe those candidates are already listening to what we want. Do we want people turned away before they can even ask for help?
Granite Staters rely on ourselves, on our neighbors and on our common sense — or, to put it another way, our nose for B.S. — and Title 42 doesn’t pass the smell test.
Ethan Pratt is a freelance writer living in Portsmouth. Amy Grenier serves as policy and practice counsel for the American Immigration Lawyers Association in Washington, D.C.
