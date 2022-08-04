WHAT MAKES New Hampshirites who we are? It’s hard to pin down. There’s a lot of difference here in background, in thought and in lifestyle for a state with a smaller population than nine U.S. cities.

We generally want to be left alone to go about our business. In Portsmouth or Pittsburg, many are more annoyed by having a sign waved at them than any interest in what the sign says. Door-knockers in election season often find handwritten notices politely telling them to shove off. We rely on ourselves and on our common sense.

Ethan Pratt is a freelance writer living in Portsmouth. Amy Grenier serves as policy and practice counsel for the American Immigration Lawyers Association in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed fo…

Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.