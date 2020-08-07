WE’VE ALL lived it, haven’t we? We’re going about our day when someone says something political that boils our blood.
Anyone could have said it, anywhere. A stranger through the comfortable anonymity of a comments section. A neighbor or a colleague we thought we knew better, over a video-chat happy hour. A blood relative, a friend, or even a life partner — who just made us second-guess their character in an instant.
The point is: they said it, and we’re upset. So, perhaps we start arguing with them in righteous anger. Perhaps we shut down and walk away. Since we’re human, we probably toggle between the two. Either way, ultimately, our trust is diminished, our relationship (or, what potential we had to build one) is damaged, and perhaps most importantly, neither of us “gets” what the other was truly trying to say.
This, friends, is a result of our hyper-partisan times. With a novel virus surging, an economy struggling, and massive protests over humanitarian crises laid bare, the emotions and the challenges associated with hyper-partisanship and political polarization are only exacerbated.
Yes, we see this play out rather infamously in Washington. But we also see it here in New Hampshire, in our lives, in our text threads, and in our social media feeds, to the point where we start communicating and fostering senses of community only with those who think, act, pray, work, live and vote like we do.
We go to a bar — or a socially-distanced back yard — only with those in a similar age group, only with those who are in similar lines of work. There, we air a lot of our political, moral, and ethical grievances about “those who will never get it” only with we, the like-minded. You know, those who already get it. Don’t be ashamed. Like I said, we’ve all lived it, haven’t we?
Whether we’re consciously aware of these choices or just benevolently along for the ride in our respective worlds, these divides — these political, geographic, economic, racial, ethnic, religious, generational, gender, and sexual differences — are constantly used to drive us apart, particularly when it comes to electoral politics. It’s up to us, individually and collectively, not to ignore them, but to acknowledge them, embrace them, and communicate across them to explore the perspectives we’ve never really honestly considered.
This is the mindset with which my friend and colleague Joe Bubman, a seasoned conflict resolution and peace-building specialist, founded Urban Rural Action. It was also his pitch when he asked me to come home to New Hampshire and help him launch Deepening Connection and Understanding Across New Hampshire’s Urban/Rural Divide, a free, nonpartisan opportunity for all Granite Staters to strengthen relationships and explore different reflections on community challenges — and their possible solutions.
The program that we’ve designed in partnership with Michele Holt-Shannon and our friends at New Hampshire Listens (part of the UNH Carsey Institute of Public Policy) — the program that we’ve been empowered to run by the generosity of New Hampshire Humanities; the program we now invite each of you to participate in — seeks to break down that hyper-partisanship, help folks acknowledge and explore the misalignments among us, and move ahead stronger.
We would love for you to be a part of this exciting program. Here’s how to get involved:
Step 1: Live in New Hampshire. That part should be easy!
Step 2: Head to the Deepening Connection and Understanding Across New Hampshire’s Urban/Rural Divide program page (bit.ly/3a69Cmr). Call, email, or text someone who is meaningfully different from you and encourage them to apply with you.
Step 3: Scroll down and complete the Application Form. Hit “Submit” at the bottom of the page.
Step 4: Block off your calendar for the critical milestones of the program, all of which will be hosted over video-conference:
September 10, 2020 @ 4-6 pm – Build connections and explore perspectives
October 1, 2020 @ 4-6 pm – Analyze community challenges
November 5, 2020 @ 4-6 pm – Explore actions you can take
February 11, 2021 @ 4-6 pm – Tell your stories of difference and collaboration