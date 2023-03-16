THIS WEEK, the New Hampshire Senate is considering SB132, the so-called “anti-sanctuary cities” bill. This bill, rooted in harmful myths, would intrude on the autonomy of local police departments, require these departments to do the bidding of the federal government, and have a devastating impact on immigrant communities and their loved ones. The Senate must listen to the broad, widely shared concerns raised by law enforcement, immigration advocates, the ACLU of N.H., the N.H. Municipal Association, and Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, and reject this legislation.

This bill purports to ban “sanctuary cities,” but New Hampshire does not have “sanctuary cities.” All police departments in New Hampshire coordinate with federal agencies to apprehend individuals — including undocumented individuals — who may have engaged in crimes. (The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that being undocumented by itself is not a crime.)

Eva Castillo and Grace Kindeke live in Manchester. Bruno D’Britto lives in Nashua.

