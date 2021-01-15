IMMIGRANTS have faced tremendous attacks for years, not just during the Trump administration. The immigration system, founded on White supremacy, no longer works and is destroying the lives of many immigrants and their families.

The government has placed children in cages, separated families at the border, deported parents, and incarcerated thousands of people for nothing other than not having the proper documents.

The asylum process has been brought to a halt, leaving people who fled for their lives stuck in refugee camps at the Mexican border.

The health care system, already deficient at best, excludes many immigrants, making them more vulnerable to disease, including COVID-19. And an economy marked by increasing inequality has left immigrants poverty stricken.

Although the departure of Donald Trump and arrival of Joe Biden are welcomed, real change is not going to happen by magic. Now more than ever we need to join forces to make sure things move in the right direction. That is why I am an advocate.

The hopes of millions of people depend on advocates and regular people to speak up for justice and equity. I live my faith out of the pews, in the street among those people that I love so dearly. I work with those that are willing to work with me, recognizing we are not going to agree with each other all the time. I am grateful for the large network of allies that choose to lend their voices for the cause.

Our voices are a powerful tool of change, but words can also be used as weapons, as in the case of a recent column attacking me in this paper. Words can evoke love and be used to convey hatred. In my many years as an advocate and resident of New Hampshire, I have been the target of many attacks and called all sorts of unkind words. Such is the price to pay for being outspoken and putting myself in the public field. We can only please some of the people some of the time.

I am not going to lie by saying that those words do not hurt but they serve as a reminder that not everyone is going to like me. It gives me peace to know that I have never attacked anyone personally even in response to personal attacks. Even so, I recognize the right of others to express themselves in any way they choose.

Nothing changes without struggle. Sometimes we cry tears of pain in our work, with the hope that one day they will be replaced by tears of joy. You can question many things about me, but never my commitment to making things better for immigrants in our home state. Let’s work together for justice!

Eva Castillo is an immigration advocate living in Manchester.

