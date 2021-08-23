SIX YEARS AGO, the sight of people wearing masks in New Hampshire pharmacies had become too common. Those masks weren’t being worn as a courtesy to others. The people wearing them into pharmacies were there to commit robbery.
The CVS stores on Mammoth Road and South Willow Street in Manchester both got hit in the fall of 2015. The Rite Aid next to Catholic Medical Center had already been robbed. Pharmacy stick-ups took place in Plymouth, Exeter, Laconia, Keene, Bristol, Conway, Rochester and many other communities.
The thieves didn’t go for the cash registers. They were there for drugs. Specifically, Oxycontin and Oxycodone, opiod-based prescription painkillers. Being a clerk in a pharmacy became a dangerous occupation. The Rite Aid in Ossipee was robbed seven times. After Dover experienced pharmacy robberies on consecutive days, for a time people had to go to the police station to pick up prescriptions.
The Oxy robberies were a symptom of a growing national drug addiction crisis. People from all walks of life were getting addicted to legally prescribed painkillers. Every addict desperate enough to stick-up a clerk in a white coat represented hundreds of addicts. In some cases, they had received a prescription after surgery or in response to an injury that landed them on worker’s comp. When the prescriptions ran out, some new addicts turned to illicit fentanyl and heroin.
New Hampshire has averaged over 400 annual drug overdose deaths for the last six years — more than one a day. Those numbers would surely be higher but for the more than 2,000 doses of Narcan administered annually by EMS workers in recent years. Thousands of lives have been derailed. It is hard to find anyone in New Hampshire who doesn’t personally know a family affected by the addiction crisis.
Who is to blame? Is it the patient who took the pills, the doctor who wrote the prescription, the pharmacy that filled it, or the insurance company that paid the bill? Is it the drug manufacturer, the distributor, or the marketing company that assured those doctors the meds were not habit-forming?
In 2015 the state began seeking restitution from the pharmaceutical industry. Eventually nearly every state joined suits against manufacturers including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson; distributors including AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson; the McKinsey consulting firm, which assisted with marketing; and others in the pill pipeline.
The suits drove Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy. McKinsey settled for $573 million, $3.3 million of which has started coming to New Hampshire to fund local treatment efforts.
Now the states are considering a $26 billion settlement proposal with manufacturers and distributors, which would go to states and local governments over 18 years. According to Associate Attorney General James Boffetti, the offer on the table could be worth about $120 million for New Hampshire. The distributors would fund about $5 million a year for 18 years. Johnson & Johnson’s separate deal would be about $30 million over nine years. A portion of that would go directly to all 10 counties, 10 cities including Manchester and Dover, and the towns of Belmont, Derry, and Londonderry, which filed their own cases. The balance could support treatment providers anywhere in the state.
$120 million might seem like a small amount compared to the human toll and economic impact the state has experienced. Boffetti thinks New Hampshire may be able to get a better deal by continuing its own case against J&J, which is scheduled for trial in Merrimack County Superior Court next February.
Is a bird in hand — the offer on the table — the more prudent choice for local communities in need of funding to support treatment efforts today? Even if the state won a bigger judgment, it would likely be appealed. Any eventual funding for treatment could be tied up for years.
Moreover, only a portion of today’s heroin and fentanyl addicts started with legal prescription Oxy. In a widespread crisis with many causes and plenty of blame to go around, is it right to lay financial blame at the foot of just some involved parties?
Those are some of the factors the Attorney General’s office is weighing as it decides this month whether to sign onto the multi-state settlement or go it alone.