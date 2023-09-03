FOR MOST of the past decade, I have had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire, including in roles as a water commissioner for my hometown of Wilton, as a state representative for 10 towns in Western Hillsborough County and as your state commissioner of education.
In all these roles, I have sought to represent the voices of those I serve.
Public service is a foundational principle of the people of our great state.
These service experiences followed a successful business career driven by opportunity derived from our great state. Starting at my kitchen table, I was able to grow my business to include hundreds of employees serving customers in 22 countries around the world. That does not happen without great people, hard work, relentless pursuit of creativity and innovation, a focus on constituents — customers in this case, a little luck and lots of prayers.
It also is possible because of a great state that encourages everyone to strive to be their best self. “Live free and prosper” is the way l like to phrase it.
That does not mean that, as a state, we do not have important work that continues to need our focus.
These past years, I have been laboring in education, to advance beyond the status quo. We need to do all we can to make sure that the next generation is afforded the opportunity for a bright future.
The innovation and creativity of education in New Hampshire is recognized across the country. Our robust and growing public charter schools create learning environments where each child can find a place where they are excited to learn. Micro-schools develop close knit and supportive learning environments. The Learn Everywhere program recognizes that students are learning both in and outside of school. Education Freedom Accounts give families flexibility to find an education setting best for their children. And, all of this is built on the foundation of a strong and high performing public school system.
We have created and continue to expand opportunities across New Hampshire.
Beyond education, there are many more areas of opportunity where important work needs to be done.
New Hampshire has an aging population — one of the oldest in the country. And we are not alone. Other states are experiencing the same demographic trend. Since the demographic change is already baked in, meaning it is happening, why not orient state policy to take advantage of this change?
As we age, we need more medical services. Not just more, but a need for different types. In some cases, treatments that have not yet been discovered. With our live free approach, we can break down the regulatory and legal barriers that stifle innovation. Let’s make New Hampshire the envy of other states and the destination for those seeking innovative, cutting edge and alternative medical services.
There are other areas where innovation and creativity are needed to propel the state forward, including reducing our high utility costs, solving housing shortage and eliminating persistent substance misuse. These are just a few examples where we can turn obstacles into opportunity. This can happen when we have strong leadership.
I have demonstrated in my business career as well as in my public service this type of service-oriented creativity, innovation and leadership to help our state turn obstacles into opportunity. Because of this, many people have reached out to ask if I would run for governor of the Granite State.
Having prayed and counseled with many over this decision, I have decided that I will not be running in this cycle. Rather, I will continue to serve out my term as the commissioner of education.
After dropping our youngest child off at college this fall, my wife of 37 years and I have just entered a new chapter in our lives. We are now empty nesters. We have been incredibly blessed to have raised seven wonderful children who are each building their own lives. We now have six grandchildren who would make any “Mimi” gush.
While I am more in love with my wife today than when we first married, I have the opportunity today to rekindle and nurture this beautiful relationship with the woman I fell in love with 37 years ago.
There will be strong candidates in this race. Leaders who will fight to preserve the live free or die spirit of New Hampshire. I encourage everyone to get involved. Support candidates who will respect the people and the Constitution of the state of New Hampshire.