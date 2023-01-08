IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down from 12% in 2021. Are we really looking to them to solve our most pressing problems?
This same congress recently passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill just in time for Christmas and just before the House of Representatives changed over from Democrat to Republican control, likely reflecting the uncertainty of it passing once the changeover happened.
This spending package comes on top of trillions already spent over the past three years in the fight against COVID. There was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act package in the spring of 2021. This came on the heels of the $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020, and the record-setting $2.3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the spring of 2020.
Much of the spending in these later packages is only tenuously related to the COVID pandemic and more closely resembles a politician’s dream, with more pork than an Arkansas pig farm.
Even the New York Times, not known as a bastion of conservatism, highlights the $15 billion to fund 7,200 “pet projects” in lawmakers’ home states that many argue should be paid for locally if they have value. Why should Granite Staters pay for sidewalks in Maine, an ecosystem restoration in Florida or reading readiness in Minnesota? Apparently, these legislators are unfamiliar with William Forster Lloyd’s tragedy of the commons.
Keep in mind that this is your money. American taxpayers are on the hook for this, amounting to thousands of dollars of debt for each of our citizens, our children and our grandchildren.
The spending could not come at a more difficult time. The Federal Reserve Bank is raising interest rates to try to rein in out-of-control inflation that is crippling Americans. Those same higher interest rates apply to federal borrowing and that is estimated to cost the federal government — that’s you — an extra $300 million per year in interest alone.
These actions by the federal government are a stark contrast to the good work of strong American states. The Tax Foundation reports that over the same period our federally elected officials managed to increase the federal debt to $32 trillion (or $148 trillion if you count all the unfunded promises made), 38 states implemented “noteworthy tax changes,” in the form of tax reductions to its citizens.
Eleven states have implemented individual income tax rate reductions, including New Hampshire’s five-year phase-out of the interest and dividends tax. Some of the proposals in other states implement simplified flat-tax structures to avoid the gamified “deduction” tax structure. Other states have exempted all or a portion of retirement income or military pension from income tax and others have expanded the earned income tax credit.
To aid job creators, eight states, including New Hampshire, have enacted reductions for corporations, including rate reductions, accelerated depreciation of equipment and capital stock reductions, creating room for business expansion. Reductions were also seen in state sales taxes, excise taxes and other changes.
It is clear that progress is being made when a state like New York enacted a law to accelerate income tax rate reductions originally scheduled for 2025 to 2023.
The contrast between the actions of the states and the actions of the federal government could not be more obvious. Doubtless there are many theories as to why the actions of the federal government stand in such contrast to the actions of the states, but one theory is the degree of accountability. Government actions close to home are simply subject to far greater scrutiny than the actions of an outsized and ambiguous federal bureaucracy many miles away from home.
At $32 trillion in federal debt, I doubt there is anyone who imagines that the trajectory that we are on can be sustained for much longer. Perhaps it is time to return to founding principles that have served us well as a nation this far.
The Constitution delegates in Article 1, Section 8 a very limited number of powers to the federal government. The Tenth Amendment further states that powers not specifically delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. Our country, our Constitution and our form of government — a constitutional republic — were never designed to support an outsized federal bureaucracy.
The founders understood that for the United States to be strong, the states needed to be strong. Perhaps it is time to return power back to the states, closer to home, where there can be real accountability for our hard-earned money of the American people.
Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. He lives in Wilton.
