IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down from 12% in 2021. Are we really looking to them to solve our most pressing problems?

This same congress recently passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill just in time for Christmas and just before the House of Representatives changed over from Democrat to Republican control, likely reflecting the uncertainty of it passing once the changeover happened.

Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. He lives in Wilton.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Rep. Kim Rice: Honor our health care heroes

IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…

Daniel Itse: Nothing hidden shall not be revealed

FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…

Monday, January 02, 2023
Ryan Terrell: Teachers deserve more, but schools aren't underfunded

I, ALONG WITH most Granite Staters, agree that paying public school teachers higher wages would increase the quality of education for all children. However, systemic misuse of education funding is the primary reason public school teachers are underpaid. Specifically, school districts are cho…

Friday, December 30, 2022
Thomas Houlahan: New Hampshire’s elections are fine the way they are

THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Dr. Richard B. Friedman: The truth about Medicare

AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross …

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
William O’Brien: Voter suppression always by thee, never by me

THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022