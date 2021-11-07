TUESDAY’S ELECTION results in Virginia have sent a signal all across America that education is a major issue.
The voters in Virginia chose a proven businessman, a job creator, with a message of liberty and the need to listen to parents as their next governor. That sounds like a message I can get behind.
Ensuring parents are heard in our children’s education is critical and necessary to strong academic outcomes and to preparing our children for the future. Our experiences over the last 18 months have made it abundantly clear that this ingredient is critical to the success of our students and our state. That is why for years I have championed reforms to do just that.
Glenn Youngkin, the recently minted governor-elect of Virginia, laid out a roadmap to a victorious election bid and successful governing. He is a businessperson who helped run large scale businesses, similar to running a large-scale state government. He championed education reforms. He supported pro-free market and pro-liberty initiatives, with an efficient and well-managed government that is not intrusive. He listened to and supported parents.
To maintain the New Hampshire advantage, to help our state continue to grow economically, and to ensure that we have the best education possible for our children, we are following a similar roadmap here in New Hampshire.
What is exciting is that not only will these reforms help better prepare our kids for the future, but they are popular with our citizens.
Recently I have seen some great survey research data that shows New Hampshire parents agree with us on so many of these issues.
In this poll, people were asked if they supported ensuring schools remained open for in-person learning, something I worked with Gov. Chris Sununu to achieve. Nearly 60% of New Hampshire people said “yes!”
When asked if parents should be able to choose the type of education that best fits their own children, or whether we should support all types of education choices, more than 60% of New Hampshire residents said “yes!”
Should we continue to push the reforms I started with my team at the Department of Education to ensure that students can earn school credits for work and learning outside of school in a profession related to a future career? More than 80% of New Hampshire citizens surveyed said a resounding “yes!”
These common sense reforms we have been making are about helping New Hampshire succeed, and I am excited to see Granite Staters standing behind these efforts.
As someone who has spent most of my life in the business sector, helping to create jobs and grow the economy, I understand that for our long-term success we must empower parents and give our students the tools necessary to reach their full potential. The work we all do today creates the next generation of leaders for tomorrow. Our economic growth and the bright futures of our children depend upon it.
We need to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard, especially parents, and that we then come together to achieve great things.
Glenn Youngkin championed liberty, strong parental voices and economic growth.
These are the messages I have been championing as a business leader, a concerned citizen and as a leader in our state. Let’s keep working together to accomplish great things for New Hampshire.