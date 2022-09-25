BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.

Support for our public schools does not mean that one does not support our nonpublic or home education students as well. Similarly, support for Education Freedom Accounts does not reflect a lack of support for public schools. It does not need to be one or the other, or us versus them. We all deserve the best educational experience possible; when our children prosper, we all prosper.

Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. He lives in Wilton.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, o…

Monday, September 19, 2022
Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…