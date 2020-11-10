YOU MAY REMEMBER Bill Nye from his children’s TV series back in the 1990s, “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” A few years ago Nye and Ken Ham, a noted Christian fundamentalist, had a well-publicized debate over evolution and the age of the earth, which Nye maintained was about 4.5 billion years based on the available scientific data. Ham insisted that the number was approximately 6,000 years based on his literal interpretation of the Bible. After the debate, each of them was asked what would change their minds on the subject. “Evidence,” said Nye. “Nothing,” said Ham.

If you’ve been paying attention these past four years, you’ve probably noticed that many die-hard Trump supporters believe his words precisely the way Ham believes the words of the Bible, accepting them as authoritative based on source rather than substance. Trump need not muster any evidence for his numerous outlandish claims in order to convince them, nor will they listen objectively to any evidence contrary to Trump’s pronouncements. “Nothing” will alter their faith in his “truth.”

I have no fear of young earth creationists or Christian fundamentalists. They are not a violent bunch. But there are isolated groups of Trump partisans who can easily be incited to violence by a presidential speech or tweet. They are organized, and they are armed. Trump’s baseless declarations that he was cheated out of election victory (meaning, they were cheated out of theirs) resonates with these zealots. They deem it their solemn patriotic duty to defend their president and the particular vision of America he stands for and they cherish. They are awaiting a signal from their leader. The Proud Boys have been instructed to “stand by.”

Orderly transitions of presidential power have been a hallmark of our democracy since its inception, as disputes over the validity of election results are handled peacefully through the judicial process. In saner times Trump’s unsuccessful court challenges to the election results would demonstrate to the entire country that the evidence of voter fraud and ballot cheating simply doesn’t exist. Trump’s apostles will reject the courts’ conclusions. Lack of evidence matters crucially to those in black robes, and not at all to those in MAGA hats.

Without a concession speech from Trump – something our egotist-in-chief is inherently incapable of delivering – there may be no way to stave off an impending holy war. Between now and January 20 it will be interesting to see whether the FBI, Homeland Security or any federal agencies under the thumb of the president will be stymied in their efforts to ferret out and quash these insurgencies before they result in bloodshed. Judging from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump values American lives less than he values political face-saving. And no creature flails about hysterically quite like a lame duck when the hunter is coming for it.

Joe Biden is the least able person on the planet to quell the rebellion by appeals for calm. If such appeals are to be successful, they must come from Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders who have at least a modicum of credibility with Trump’s base. To date they have shown little facility for undermining his agenda. But now that the coat tails have fallen off the emperor’s new clothes, attitudes may change. One can only hope.

Frank Spinella lives in Exeter.

