I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

During his tenure, Trump managed to fracture the country by pounding wedges into fault lines that would have been better left untouched. The resulting polarization of Congress has yielded a paralysis that must be cured if we are to heal the rift in the country. And that requires Republicans in Washington who are open to compromise.

Frank Spinella is an attorney living in Exeter.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…