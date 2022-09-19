I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.
During his tenure, Trump managed to fracture the country by pounding wedges into fault lines that would have been better left untouched. The resulting polarization of Congress has yielded a paralysis that must be cured if we are to heal the rift in the country. And that requires Republicans in Washington who are open to compromise.
Karoline Leavitt was an assistant press secretary in the Trump White House, leaving that position at the age of 23. Two years later she is still a spokesperson for the egotist-in-chief, insisting that the election was stolen and demonizing the “radical left” media. Her ideological seat in the House chamber would be located so far to the right that she could never hope to reach across the aisle even if, contrary to all of her rhetoric to date, she had the desire to do so.
While this alone may be a disqualifier for many voters, Leavitt’s unsuitability for the office runs deeper. She lacks perspective. Historically, the difference between Democratic and Republican ideologies has boiled down to which of two desirable goals should prevail when they are in tension: social justice or individual freedom. With one notable exception (most Democrats oppose government interference with a woman’s right to choose), favoring individual freedom over social justice has traditionally been the hallmark of a Republican, with its resulting preference for limited government and strong national defense rather than social programs. But the GOP is not homogeneous, and among those who share this general philosophy and self-identify as Republicans, sharp divisions exist.
There are pro-life Republicans and pro-choice Republicans; gun control advocates and Second Amendment diehards; gay rights supporters and gay rights opponents; public school prayer supporters and strict Establishment Clause denizens — and now, Trump acolytes and Trump detractors. Karoline Leavitt toes the right-leaning line on all of these issues without appreciation of what this diversity in Republican viewpoints is telling us — indeed, screaming out to us — if only we will pay attention to it. Until Leavitt manages to turn down the volume on her Fox News channel, she will miss it. The true core of conservatism cannot be located in its Trumpian trappings.
There is still an opportunity for her to broaden her appeal. At the primary stage, the stars were aligned for her victory; she only needed to out-poll Gail Huff Brown in order to garner support from the anyone-but-Mowers segment of New Hampshire’s GOP establishment that has him pegged as the future senator from New Jersey. But the constellation now shifts for the general election. Chris Pappas is a formidable opponent on and off the debate stage, who will paint his adversary as a far-right extremist if she hands him that brush.
While Leavitt’s campaign may be largely financed by Trump-crazed zealots in her party nationally, that money won’t buy her the New Hampshire votes she needs if she continues to pander to Mar-a-Lago.
Leavitt should look out across the 1st District and she’ll see that cadre of Purple Elephants. She needs our votes in order to win. And she won’t have them until she shows some wisdom belying her years. She must shelve the swampy slogans and sound bytes, and let go of the tug-of-war rope that the MAGA crowd clutches so firmly and pulls at with all their might, heels dug in. The Trumped-up party line is actually not the way to make America great again. Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need. Can she show us that she is one?
