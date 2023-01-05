ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his resumé “embellishment.” (Ballotpedia, which sends out survey questions to Congressional candidates and publishes their answers, asked Santos if he thought two years was the right term length for representatives. His answer: “If the terms were longer, congressmen could say one thing just to get elected but completely abandon their constituents when elected and there wouldn’t be anything they could do.”)

Whether House members could have refused to seat a duly elected representative is questionable. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1969 decision in Powell v. McCormack stated that “the House is without power to exclude any member-elect who meets the Constitution’s requirements for membership.” Nor does Santos need to worry about being expelled, which requires a two-thirds vote of the House.

Frank Spinella lives in Exeter.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Daniel Itse: Nothing hidden shall not be revealed

Monday, January 02, 2023
Ryan Terrell: Teachers deserve more, but schools aren't underfunded

Friday, December 30, 2022
Thomas Houlahan: New Hampshire’s elections are fine the way they are

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Dr. Richard B. Friedman: The truth about Medicare

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
William O’Brien: Voter suppression always by thee, never by me

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Wayne C. Beyer: A GOP victory in seven steps

Friday, December 23, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Christmas is pro life

