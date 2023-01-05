ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his resumé “embellishment.” (Ballotpedia, which sends out survey questions to Congressional candidates and publishes their answers, asked Santos if he thought two years was the right term length for representatives. His answer: “If the terms were longer, congressmen could say one thing just to get elected but completely abandon their constituents when elected and there wouldn’t be anything they could do.”)
Whether House members could have refused to seat a duly elected representative is questionable. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1969 decision in Powell v. McCormack stated that “the House is without power to exclude any member-elect who meets the Constitution’s requirements for membership.” Nor does Santos need to worry about being expelled, which requires a two-thirds vote of the House.
Fears that a special election to replace him will result in shrinking the already tiny Republican majority ensures his survival. And every Republican House member asked about it will simply respond that his legal entitlement to be a member of Congress is clear. This includes a number of congressmen who insisted that Joe Biden’s legal entitlement to be certified by Congress as president on Jan. 6, 2021, wasn’t clear at all.
Some will argue that it would be wrong to overturn the will of the electorate without evidence that the falsehoods perpetrated by Santos likely swung the outcome of the election. Taking each lie in isolation, that is certainly a legitimate concern. Consider his lies about being Jewish and about his maternal grandparents fleeing to Brazil to escape Hitler. He is not the first elected official to misrepresent ancestry or family history. Senator Elizabeth Warren falsely claimed to have Native American blood. Senator Marco Rubio falsely claimed that his parents fled Cuba to escape Castro. The notion that their elections turned on these falsehoods is utterly implausible. Native Americans are a tiny fraction of the Massachusetts electorate and Cuban Americans are just over 7% of the Florida electorate. George Santos lied to a District that is about 15% Jewish.
Rather, it is the cumulative effect of his deceptions about so many things — education, work history, marriage, finances, charitable activities — that separates Santos from the pack. If a recall procedure were available, he would be the poster child for using it. Since it would take a constitutional amendment to put one in place, Santos’ term will be safe.
Unless, of course, he removes himself. It is actually in his self-interest to do precisely that. Whoever his role model was for equating lies with political expediency — and it is easy to guess who that might be — it is time for Santos to start thinking about his long-term future. Stepping down, coming clean and consenting to a do-over would show his constituents not only true remorse, but a genuine desire to value their untainted decisions as to who should represent them over his own selfish ambitions.
It may be the only possible way Santos can secure forgiveness, start rebuilding a measure of trust in his word, and avoid a permanent reputation as a snake.
Last March, Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI. Fortenberry’s resignation letter to the House stated “Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve.” If Santos is honest with himself, he will reach the same conclusion.
FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…
I, ALONG WITH most Granite Staters, agree that paying public school teachers higher wages would increase the quality of education for all children. However, systemic misuse of education funding is the primary reason public school teachers are underpaid. Specifically, school districts are cho…
THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…
EARLIER THIS year I had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon, I will undergo surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes as my doctors confirmed that I am at a higher risk for ovarian cancer because of exposure to dangerous PFAS chemicals released into our …
AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross …
THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
BELIEVE IT or not, but the Manchester SAS test scores — the state’s standardized test for grades 3 to 8 — have dropped yet again. Instead of recovering from the COVID learning loss, we are falling further behind.
IT SHOULD be obvious in 2023 that domestic violence and child abuse cause long-term negative effects for women and children. In New Hampshire’s family courts, those involved in domestic violence and child abuse are regularly forced — either by judicial fiat or mandatory mediation — into 50/5…
AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.