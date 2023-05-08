FIFTEEN YEARS ago I sponsored the bond and provided the 10th vote to green light the Broad Street Parkway (BSP). Construction started in spring of 2011 and the BSP opened for traffic in December 2015. My main argument for its construction was to open the Nashua Millyard for the development of a technology center to secure a bright future for Nashua with high-paying jobs.
Then and now, the Millyard presents an exceptional opportunity for developing more than 50 acres of highly attractive but underdeveloped land bounded by the picturesque Nashua river, close to downtown, and served with a bucolic roadway connecting downtown with the Everett Turnpike.
The city, anticipating completion of the parkway, sponsored a charrette (workshop to develop a design or vision for a project), followed by an international design competition in 2011, a site study in 2012 and a developer’s showcase in 2015 to develop the city’s collective vision of a multi-use community.
Recently, Nashua aldermen approved a request for proposal (RFP) to establish housing on a three-acre parcel in the Millyard called the NIMCO site. This RFP is based on a 2022 study commissioned by the city for housing for this site, which includes an option for 208 sales and rental units in a single 300,000-square-foot, U-shaped six-story building, ignoring entirely the need for additional police and fire protection or schools.
In fact, the density for this building exceeds the maximum density in the Nashua building code by 170 units. The aldermen conveniently authorized an “Overlay District” to evade the current building code restriction of 12.5 units/acre for the Millyard area.
No alderman asked where the jobs are going to come from to pay rents ranging from $2,500 a month for a small studio unit to $6,500 a month for a 3BR unit, according to estimates by Abramson & Associates for the NIMCO site. Who will buy housing units that cost $400,000 on average to construct as projected by Harvey Construction in the NIMCO study?
This development will not contain government subsidized low-income housing, given the private investment of $88 million (Harvey Construction estimate) that must be recovered. The area is simply too expensive for low income housing, noted by the sole alderman who voted against the RFP for the NIMCO site.
Once started, the entire Millyard will soon be settled with market-rate “luxury” housing for this attractive area (similar to Riverside Landing in Nashua), ignoring the need for low-income housing.
I urged substitution of the RFP for the NIMCO site with a RFP for developing the entire Millyard, but gone is the vision promoted by the city a decade ago. The substantial effort by former city leadership to develop the Millyard into a multi-use community, balancing housing with industry, harmonious with its environment and history, has been betrayed by a nearsighted and visionless board of aldermen.
Citing a 1% vacancy rate, “times have changed,” was the shared view when aldermen adopted the RFP based on the NIMCO study. Changed to what? A Millyard filled with expensive housing but no jobs to pay for them. Ask yourself, is this the Nashua future you desire?
