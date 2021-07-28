THE CITY OF NASHUA adopted a spending cap on its annual budget through a city-wide referendum brought to the ballot by a citizens’ petition in year 1993. The cap on spending was enforced over a 23-year period, with only a few “override” votes.
As a growing number of New Hampshire communities adopted tax or spending caps, the teachers’ union and other special interests, concerned with having a constraint placed on their never-enough spending needs, brought a court challenge in year 2010 claiming state laws had not authorized communities to set a limit on their local budgets subject to a supermajority vote to override. Subsequently, the legislature revised New Hampshire laws effective July 5, 2011, to authorize cities and towns to adopt a cap on local taxes or spending, subject to a supermajority override.
Furthermore, the 2011 New Hampshire legislature intended to protect tax or spending caps “of any kind” adopted before July 5, 2011, with a clear and unambiguously drafted “grandfather” provision, regardless of whether the language of such previously adapted caps precisely matched the language of the new 2011 statutes.
Unable to obtain the two-thirds vote necessary for an override of the spending cap, Nashua city government in 2017 decided to permanently exclude about $17 million from the budget cap for sewer expenses through the adoption of an ordinance, thereby evading the necessity for an override.
I filed a writ of mandamus in New Hampshire Superior Court, soon joined by Alderman Dan Moriarty, against the city claiming the sewer budget exclusion violated Nashua’s spending cap. The court found in our favor on the merits but, ignoring the “grandfather” provision and without the city having offered this as a defense and without calling for a supplemental hearing, decided the language of the override provision of the Nashua cap did not conform to the 2011 statutes and was therefore unenforceable.
Immediately following the publication of the court’s decision Mayor Jim Donchess declared the Nashua spending cap unenforceable and ordered it discontinued.
On appeal in 2019, the New Hampshire Supreme Court in a rare 3:2 split decision (same as the earlier Superior Court decision, the majority opinion reads like a model for twisted doubletalk) invalidated the “grandfather” provision, thereby threatening the validity of all tax or spending caps adopted by municipalities prior to July 5, 2011.
The New Hampshire legislature, through the enactment of SB 52, again expresses its clear and unambiguous intent that tax and spending caps “of any kind” adopted by municipalities before July 5, 2011 are valid, legal and fully enforceable after that date.
The 2011 New Hampshire laws also authorize specific enumerated budget items, such as enterprise funds and grants be excluded from the cap, provided such exclusions are stipulated in the local charter. SB 52 adds additional budget items that may be excluded from the cap, namely interest and principal payments on municipal bonded debt and capital expenditures.
The 2011 state statute is silent with regard to the vote requirement for budgetary exclusions. SB 52 requires that any municipal action that redistributes excludable budget items from within the limit of the capped budget to outside such limit requires a supermajority vote as stipulated in the local charter.
The net effect for Nashua is that as of August 20, 2021, the spending cap is back, same as written in year 1993, with the further condition that exclusion of budget items from the cap, if authorized under state law, cannot be adopted with solely a local ordinance.
The net effect for eight communities with tax or spending caps is that they are again safe from legal challenge.
I thank state Senator Kevin Avard for his main sponsorship of SB 52, and state Representative Diane Pauer for presenting the House’s majority report. SB 52 proves that, on local budget matters, home rule flourishes in New Hampshire.