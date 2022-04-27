EDUCATION COMMISSIONER Frank Edelblut has demonstrated his lack of respect and disdain for public education in general and teachers specifically throughout his tenure. However, his recent op-ed is so insulting, degrading, and disrespectful that the time has come for Governor Chris Sununu to demand his resignation.
Not only has Edelblut attempted to undermine the healthy relationships between teachers, parents, and community members, but he is trying to drive a wedge between these groups. Supporting public schools has an historical legacy in our state that obviously has eluded Edelblut’s preparation for his role as commissioner.
Let’s start with the New Hampshire Constitution. Part II Article 83 reads, “it shall be the duty of the legislators and magistrates, in all future periods of this government, to cherish the interest of literature and the sciences, and all seminaries and public schools…” Part of Mr. Edelblut’s responsibility is to cherish public education. He fails that test.
The major roles of the commissioner are to lead the advance of education and to bring everyone together to understand challenges and find solutions. Edelblute has done neither. His idea of leadership is to insult those who work the hardest to educate students, to divide groups and organizations who care about education, and to attack public education — all the while working hard to support and fund private schools, charter schools, and homeschooling.
In his op-ed, Edelblut makes claims that there are “activist educators who might be knowingly dismantling the foundations of a value system…” But what is his evidence?
The evidence Edelblut offers is a 74-page document dump of social media posts, redacted letters, photographs of books, notes written by someone (Teacher? Student? Parent? Other?) without any context of why the notes were written. Other items lack any attribution of where they come from, who created them, how they were used, or how they support his claims. He even offers documents from the University of Michigan that have nothing to do with public schooling here. An eighth-grader offering this type of “evidence” would not meet state education competencies.
Edelblut also states that, “…families…entrust the educators to respect the value systems that the family is building.” But what if a family’s value system revolves around racism, or sexism, or antisemitism? Are educators expected to respect that value system? Does he expect educators to support these beliefs if they enter the classroom? Does the commissioner support those beliefs? Do family values always trump what a democratic society requires for educated citizens and a cherished educational system?
Edelblut insinuates that educators are no longer trusted by parents. He states, “For a very long time, educators were a highly trusted partner for parents…” By stating “were” trusted he claims that teachers are no longer trusted by parents but, again, offers no evidence for his claim.
Anyone who knows Mr. Edelblut’s politics and belief system is aware that his focus is on advancing private schools, charter schools, and homeschooling. Anything he can do to harm public education, or drive a wedge between parents and teachers, he is willing to do and has done.
The time has come for Governor Sununu to demonstrate his support for public schools and public school teachers and direct Mr. Edelblut to resign. To avoid this responsibility would only provide clarity about the Governor’s beliefs as well.
The time has come. Edelblut must go.