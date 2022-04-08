I AM an independent financial advisor, and happen to be an independent voter too. My office is in downtown Nashua, right on Main Street. I work tirelessly to understand the economic and political landscape to work for my clients on appropriate investing strategies — typically savings intended for the education of their children and a safe and sound retirement.
I pour over legislative proposals that could negatively affect them or substantially help them and I am happy to provide this service. A threat has emerged in Congress that could kill my industry and countless others who work in technology and franchising — the PRO Act. Not only would this affect independent financial advisors, but it would threaten everything from Uber and Lyft to Airbnb and even your local Dunkin’ Donuts. It is sure to impact my clients who utilize these services, work in the gig economy, or invest in such companies.
The PRO Act passed the House last year but died in the Senate due to bipartisan opposition. It was given new life in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, when he called for passage.
I was shocked to hear this tired proposal raised again and that our New Hampshire delegation is actively trying to find ways to instill the PRO Act into new legislation that is in no way related. Sen. Maggie Hassan voted in committee along party lines to advance the far left activist labor nominee David Weil, a critic and true threat to franchisees and the gig economy.
Bear in mind that like most Granite State independents, I support people and policies that would benefit all Americans instead of simple one party ideology. This would not do that. The PRO Act is highly partisan.
The PRO Act would abolish private ballot elections in private business for unionization and replace them with what is called “card check.” But it would go even further and institute a so-called “ABC test” to redefine what an employee is versus an independent contractor like myself. This was previously tried in California and needless to say it did not go well. The high tech community and other small businesses were incensed as to how this would crush American innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to lawsuits and business uncertainty in California. Why would the federal government try to pursue this failed state proposal nationally?
I did not come from a wealthy background growing up in New Hampshire. I was disciplined, I worked hard, and utilized business models like franchising, which expanded my own economic opportunity to the point where now I am able to help others do the same. Many minorities, immigrants and other economically marginalized groups have likewise benefited from similar models, helping them and millions of other Americans achieve their dreams. All of this would be negated by the PRO Act.
We are still in fragile times — economically and geopolitically. The PRO Act would hurt our collective competitive interests as a country, and greatly limit opportunity for hard working individuals who want to be in business for themselves.
Many in our state have spoken out against the PRO Act, from manufacturers to associations to individual workers. I too share their concerns about this anti-business legislation and urge our delegation to listen to those whose livelihoods are on the line.
From Main Street to the gig economy, it’s time to allow Americans to work and compete and stop the PRO Act in all its forms once and for all.