IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON in New England and that means fall foliage and tailgating. But there’s another tradition that is in full swing as we head into October — politics. With the primaries over, it’s time for us to decide who we will be voting for, and what issues will inspire us to vote one way or the other.
One serious issue that is being passed around like a football this year is abortion. Because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s nearly impossible to get away from the issue. Whether you’re watching television, listening to the radio, or perusing the internet, you can’t escape the political ads and news stories.
Over the last few days, I have seen an outpouring of yard signs which read “Choice Is On The Ballot — Vote Democrat,” as if to imply a binary choice of choice and anti-choice.
The talking heads on mainstream media broadcasts and the political pundits who deal in political rhetoric have bought into and even advanced the narrative of a binary choice. They have worked to pigeonhole voters into two camps: Pro-life or Pro-choice. This has done nothing but further divide all of us.
Democrats are desperate to make this election all about abortion. Democrat candidates find themselves running away from the Biden White House due to the President’s immense unpopularity and his direct and adverse impact on Granite State families. Joe Biden has nothing to celebrate — his accomplishments are minimal and his impact on our cost of living is astronomical. Among the many problems he’s exacerbated for us: sky-rocketing inflation, energy dependence, high gas prices, and an ever-growing national debt that our grandchildren will never be able to repay.
It is no wonder that Democrats find it easier to talk about abortion than about paying the electric bill or putting food on the table.
Republicans work to avoid a conversation about abortion but, unfortunately, wishing it away will not make it disappear. With the extreme measures Congressional Democrats have taken, including passing the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022, a deceptively named bill allowing for abortion up until birth, the opportunity for common sense to lead on this issue has never been clearer. We can support, as I do, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, while celebrating the return of the decision-making process to the states, where it belongs.
I believe I’m the only Republican Congressional candidate in America this cycle who decided to wade into the risky conversation about abortion rights with a message that supports choice. Not surprisingly, many political pundits said it was an unwise thing to do. Yet everywhere I went, women told me they appreciated the fact that our campaign didn’t shy away from one of the most difficult issues women may face in their lifetimes — whether to continue with or terminate, a pregnancy.
I released a television commercial titled “Life Choices” where I shared a very personal story about my own experience. When I was pregnant with my second child, I went into labor at just 20 weeks. When I was rushed to the hospital, the doctor asked whose life do we save? Continuing the pregnancy put my life in jeopardy, but I didn’t hesitate. I told the doctor that I wanted to save my unborn baby’s life. At that agonizing moment, I was grateful for the choice. To this day, I am grateful that the decision was mine to make and not the government’s.
Even though I chose my baby’s life, I was comforted to know I had a choice and that is the critical issue for women. The issue of abortion should not be used as a weapon for political fundraising. The politicization of abortion has led to extremes on both sides of the aisle. As a result, we have crowded out common sense conversations and abandoned the majority of voters.
“Choice” is what defines freedom. Our founding fathers came to America because they wanted to choose how they worshipped and how they lived their lives. Choosing one’s religion is a sacred right. We make life choices every day that play out in our families, our workplaces, and our communities.
Freedom of speech and the freedom to pursue happiness may sound like old-fashioned concepts from another time and place but they still define our great country. What makes America unique is the fact that we have freedoms and rights that are unparalleled in the world. We can make our own choices. You can choose life, as I did when I chose the life of my unborn child.
It’s important to remember that choice is not a dirty word.
