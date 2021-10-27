I’VE HAD THE HONOR to tell many stories in my life and share those stories with viewers across New Hampshire in my job as a news reporter.
From Auburn Girl Scouts taking a stand when their “buddy bench” was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti to Nicole from Derry, who was determined to finish the Boston Marathon after she and her family survived the 2013 terrorist bombing, I helped raise awareness of important issues and how they impact real people.
I’ve highlighted the best of our communities and worked to shed light on injustice and hold the powerful accountable. Most of all, I gave people a platform to share their voices. At its best, journalism gives voice to the voiceless.
After 30 years as a news reporter, I will never stop telling our stories and making sure these voices are heard. That’s why I’m running for Congress.
Today, voters in the First Congressional District have no voice in Washington. Rep. Chris Pappas votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi whose San Francisco values and priorities couldn’t be more different from those of Granite Staters.
Pappas supports a massive $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend plan that would bust the budget and make a mockery of New Hampshire’s legendary aversion to taxes.
The Pappas-Pelosi-Biden spending spree is causing rampant inflation in the everyday goods and services we rely on. And out-of-control energy costs that might not hurt residents in Pelosi’s California make for a long, cold, costly winter here in the White Mountains.
In New Hampshire, we honor our men and women in uniform. But in Congress, Chris Pappas refused to condemn the extremist “Defund the Police” movement, which treats cops like criminals and criminals like victims.
Pappas even supports stripping New Hampshire of local control over elections even if that threatens our first-in-the-nation primary.
Chris Pappas doesn’t represent New Hampshire values and he doesn’t stand up for America. He votes with Pelosi 100 percent of the time and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez 92 percent of the time. I’m tired of watching his politically-correct crowd tear down our great country, its symbols, and the values we stand for — hard work, opportunity, individual freedom and personal responsibility.
Four years ago, I left my job reporting to join my husband, Scott Brown, who was appointed by President Donald Trump ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. While there, I was elected twice to serve as president of the Diplomatic Spouses Association, where I practiced soft diplomacy and fought for the America First agenda.
Having the opportunity to trade ideas and perspectives with leaders from dozens of foreign countries, I realized many of them knew better than the liberal critics back home just how great a country we have, and how fortunate we are. We can’t let that slip away.
I think about my new granddaughter, CeCe. Her generation will inherit the country we make for them today.
If we let Pappas, Pelosi and Biden get their way, Cece’s generation will get stuck with the bills for this irresponsible and reckless spending. They will be cheated out of the opportunity that capitalism and free markets afford us all. They will go to schools where they are taught to resent each other based on race, and where the names Jefferson and Washington are relegated to footnotes in history books. They’ll be vilified and canceled for speaking their minds. They will live in a country that is less free and less secure.
There is so much at stake for this new generation, yet they have no voice in their own futures. I will be that voice. I will tell their stories. And if we fight back together, those stories will never begin with, “Once upon a time, when America was great…”