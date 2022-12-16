THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhelming. It is critical that we understand what happened, but more importantly we must understand where we are going as a party, our objectives, and why we run for office at a fundamental level.
Running for office, and entering the ever-devolving arena of politics is, at its core, about serving the public and improving the lives of people we have never met. It is a noble goal that has been muddied by a focus on hyper-partisan talking points and a belief that our politicians must stand on the extreme edges of partisanship and not on the common ground many of us share.
This spirit of service is evident in New Hampshire. Our volunteer legislature comprises state representatives and senators who make only $200 per biennium and serve not for financial benefit but to effect change for Granite Staters. For our legislature, it’s about the people, not the money. This is what it’s all about.
Our path forward must be about the people we serve.
During my campaign for Congress, I worked to put people over politics and to talk about issues and solutions, not rhetoric and talking points. I dove into the hard and unpopular issues, and I strayed from the party line — not because it was self-serving, after all I was unsuccessful in the primary, but instead because it is what the voters of New Hampshire deserve. Our neighbors are facing serious issues and they deserve leadership.
As the U.S. House gavels in under Republican leadership, it is important they hold true to the promises made during the campaign cycle, especially holding the Biden administration accountable. Leadership begins with trust, and trust is built by honoring the promises given and commitments made on the campaign trail.
Republicans must lead. We cannot sit idle or rest on our talking points. To move forward, we must provide tangible conservative solutions to the problems we face.
With crippling inflation, heating costs that will force our most vulnerable to make tough decisions about heating or putting food on the table, and a drug epidemic that is killing people in every community across the country, there is much to be done.
Our objective is clear: work on behalf of the people, not the special interests, talking heads or Twitter users who live online.
Finding and implementing solutions is no easy task. But it is the task all of us must engage in. From the elected officials who create policies to the families who are worried about paying bills, we all have ideas for our shared problems. As the GOP charts a path forward, we must break from the beltway pundits and engage with voters.
Providing solutions delivers results. Across the country we saw conservatives re-elected by running on positive, results-driven agendas. Here in New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu has put the best interests of the state first while working to keep tax levels low and our level of freedom high. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a “red wave” by running on a concrete record of results. He set out an agenda and he executed it. Voters reward results. These two Republican governors understand one simple truth: it is about the people, always.
As we look ahead to 2024, our state parties and the national committee must recognize that not only do quality candidates matter, but the quality of the candidate’s message matters too. There is no one-size-fits-all message or candidate that can work in every state or district.
We must build on our fundamental belief in small government, low taxes, and freedom. It would be advantageous for our party, in all corners of our country, to embrace the Granite State’s “Live Free or Die” mentality.
We must work on behalf of the American people. We must find solutions standing on common ground instead of on talking points and we must demand leadership at all levels. It’s time for a conservative path forward focused on solutions, leadership, and the American people.
IN THE Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” a character asks Ebenezer Scrooge to show some charity to the poor: “We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices.”