THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhelming. It is critical that we understand what happened, but more importantly we must understand where we are going as a party, our objectives, and why we run for office at a fundamental level.

Running for office, and entering the ever-devolving arena of politics is, at its core, about serving the public and improving the lives of people we have never met. It is a noble goal that has been muddied by a focus on hyper-partisan talking points and a belief that our politicians must stand on the extreme edges of partisanship and not on the common ground many of us share.

Gail Huff Brown lives in Rye.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Monday, December 05, 2022
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Thursday, December 01, 2022