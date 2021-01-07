SOMEWHERE, SOMEHOW, the New Hampshire Legislature was slated to meet for the kick-off of the 2021 legislative session on January 6. The governor’s swearing-in is scheduled for January 7. And on January 20, our nation will inaugurate a new president. This season of policy-maker transition is a time of both hope and deep concern for those of us who care about the common good and a fair and inclusive New Hampshire (and nation) in which no one goes hungry or un-housed; all workers earn enough to survive and thrive; our air, water and health are protected; and the lives of all individuals — no matter what one’s race, ethnicity, color, age, gender identity or expression, ability or status may be — are valued and cherished.

In more normal times, we would be out in full force and large numbers during these elected-official transition moments — that is, physically present, visible and vocal — as we advocate for the core values and public policies that lift up human decency and build healthy, safe, vibrant and economically equitable communities.

But these are not normal times. Our neighbors are sick, hospitalized and dying because of a fast-spreading, easily-transmitted virus that will not take a break for political transitions. Further, COVID-19 has laid bare the paucity of our systems and the failures of many officials in terms of their capacity to respond effectively to the needs of those in harm’s way, including the ill, their caregivers, and anyone whose work is deemed essential to the community.

Because we care deeply about the health and safety of others, we are choosing not to organize massive in-person gatherings at the State House or in any UNH parking lot filled with legislators at this time. We take this approach not because of ideology but rather out of a basic desire to protect our loved ones, our colleagues, and all others in the community, even those we do not know.

These are not normal times. Newly sworn-in House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 and the speaker pro tempore — and other unnamed legislators — have been infected with the coronavirus after multiple meetings and gatherings where, despite repeated warnings from medical experts, large numbers of willfully defiant legislators went without masks. Not only is this tragic, but this disturbing display of callous disregard for the health and safety of others among far too many state legislators also strikes a deeply troubling tone for the 2021-22 legislative session.

In this not-normal time, we choose to honor public safety and to act responsibly while we make our voices heard. We likewise implore legislative leaders to draw upon their own sense of civic responsibility to conduct the upcoming legislative session with the combination of safety and citizen accessibility fully in mind, no matter what accommodations or calendar adjustments might be required.

We wish to remind our elected officials at all levels that we join the majority of our New Hampshire neighbors in desiring access to safe and decent jobs paying living wages; a clean environment and resilient climate; freedom from discrimination, oppression and violence; and adequate shelter, healthy food and all the other necessities for living safely and securely in New Hampshire.

We also join the majority in understanding that access to health care is absolutely essential both in and beyond this dangerous time of COVID-19.

So, in the current moment of electoral transitions, you may not see us filling the hallways and hearing rooms of the State House or in mass gatherings at other locations where elected officials are gathered. But this does not mean that our voices are not present. The policies and values we mention here are the will of most people in the state, and we remain united in standing together for these values and “for the common benefit, protection, and security of the whole community,” as referenced in Article 10 of the New Hampshire Constitution.

We also implore our elected officials to remain mindful generally of our collective interdependence. We are in this together. And we who care deeply about our responsibility to one another and to our common humanity will persist.

The Rev. Dr. Gail Kinney of Canaan is a worker justice minister at Meriden Congregational Church, UCC. Anna Howard is a social justice associate at South Church, UU, in Portsmouth. David Holt lives in Somersworth.

This sentiment comes jointly from the American Friends Service Committee-NH Program; Change for Concord; Economic Justice Mission Group, NH Conference, United Church of Christ; Granite State Progress; Kent Street Coalition; Manchester NAACP; Martin Luther King Coalition NH; NH Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health; NH Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival; NH House Progressive Caucus; NH Youth Movement; NH Veterans for Peace; Portsmouth Women’s March 2020 Organizing Committee; Occupy Seacoast; Resistance Seacoast; South Church, UU, Portsmouth, Social Justice Associates; Unitarian Universalist Action New Hampshire; and Arnie Alpert and Andru Volinsky.

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Rep. Michael Vose: Hope vs. hype on climate
Op-eds

Rep. Michael Vose: Hope vs. hype on climate

  • Updated

A RECENT research paper uncovered more than 17,000 articles, including some scientific studies, whose assumptions about our climate future rely on a deeply flawed climate prediction scenario. This media barrage amounts to a hype machine of climate misinformation.

Monday, January 04, 2021
Lou D’Allesandro: Long-term care facilities need NH's support
Op-eds

Lou D’Allesandro: Long-term care facilities need NH's support

THE TIME has come when we must look at what is happening in New Hampshire. We have been in a state of emergency for well over 200 days. There are a number of difficult issues that must be confronted, and now we must look at what can be done to make changes that are required to provide for a …

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020
Op-eds

Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020

THIS HOLIDAY season, many of us are looking forward to the next year with great anticipation. Make no mistake — it has been a hard year of loss and challenges for us, our families, friends, neighbors and communities, leaving us to search hopefully for a silver lining in all of this.

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?
Op-eds

Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?

ON DEC. 20, 2020, the United States Congress, hopelessly addicted to deficits and the printing press as important sources of permanent economic health and wellness, submitted to the president for his approval a 5,593-page stimulus spending bill. Also known as The Consolidated Appropriations …

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass

I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congre…

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change
Op-eds

Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change

NEWS ABOUT climate change is often dominated by messages of doom and impending deadlines that feel impossible to meet. While reports of events caused by climate change are useful to gain an understanding of the issues we face, they more often invoke feelings of hopelessness, rather than insp…

Monday, December 28, 2020
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun

HAVING RECENTLY received my tax bill in Manchester, I noticed something. The tax increase, projected by both Mayor Joyce Craig and the Board of Aldermen at .49%, was actually nearly triple that amount at 1.4%. Learning about that from my tax bill, rather than from a statement made by the cit…

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year

  • By Patrick Hynes

AS 2016 wound down, especially after the presidential election, it became fashionable for people to declare it the worst year ever. “I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—-in worst,” declared alleged comedian John Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”