The Rev. Dr. Gail Kinney of Canaan is a worker justice minister at Meriden Congregational Church, UCC. Anna Howard is a social justice associate at South Church, UU, in Portsmouth. David Holt lives in Somersworth.

This sentiment comes jointly from the American Friends Service Committee-NH Program; Change for Concord; Economic Justice Mission Group, NH Conference, United Church of Christ; Granite State Progress; Kent Street Coalition; Manchester NAACP; Martin Luther King Coalition NH; NH Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health; NH Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival; NH House Progressive Caucus; NH Youth Movement; NH Veterans for Peace; Portsmouth Women’s March 2020 Organizing Committee; Occupy Seacoast; Resistance Seacoast; South Church, UU, Portsmouth, Social Justice Associates; Unitarian Universalist Action New Hampshire; and Arnie Alpert and Andru Volinsky.