I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.
Your article about the dismissal and other outcomes of citations issued by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to attendees driving to the gathering lacked contrasting comments from the defendants and lawyers representing them.
Speaking as a plaintiff who had my vehicle strip-searched on my way to the Georgia 2018 Rainbow Gathering — and who subsequently took the USFS to court over this illegal search and won — let me give your readers a brief history of this abuse of policing powers, and the outrageous cost to the public, which the USFS slyly blames on the Rainbows.
In the early years of Rainbow Gatherings, attendees worked closely with Forest Service rangers to develop plans and guidance for health, safety and environmental concerns that the USFS rightfully should have regarding public events.
In the early 1980s, under the influence of its law enforcement branch, USFS regulations were promulgated that made events such as ours illegal. Twice (in 1985/86 and in 1988) these regulations were found to be unconstitutional.
Following those losses, the USFS created another regulation that demanded that any group numbering 75 or more individuals had to select a leader or “agent” to sign documents on the group’s behalf. USFS knew perfectly well that Rainbow Gatherings have absolutely no process to appoint anyone to anything.
USFS argued our councils could appoint someone but the reality is that our councils are much more similar to open mic poetry readings than a legislative body.
The New Mexico state court ruled in 2011 there was no way anyone could possibly represent or be an “agent” for a Rainbow Gathering.
But, because the new regulation demanded such representation, suddenly the Gatherings — which had been lawful events for many years — became illegal.
Law enforcement took the lead and prohibited rangers from working with Rainbows to develop plans to protect public health, safety and the environment, which is what the Forest Service is actually supposed to do.
The Forest Service law enforcers received a huge budget to “police” Rainbow Gatherings. Instead of working with our own “Shanti Sena” peacekeepers to deal with any real criminal misbehavior, USFS began this intense process of pulling over hundreds of vehicles heading to gatherings.
In 1996 in Missouri, because of a Rainbow case brought after an unwarranted stop-and-search, the Forest Service instituted procedures for safety checks along roads leading to gatherings. In my Georgia 2018 case, a federal court ordered the USFS to abide by its own rulebook or face contempt. But once again, this year, the law enforcement branch of the USFS violated its own standards.
Here’s how it works from my perspective: Cars are pulled over for no apparent reason and a so-called “drug dog” is run around the vehicle. The dog always has a positive hit. Thus begins the strip-search of the vehicle, with all the carefully packed backpacks, food, camping gear, etc., heaped out onto the roadside. This year, without either posting or giving any notice to the public, the USFS lowered the 25 mph speed limit on the access road to 15 mph, and then proceeded to stop and ticket vehicles exceeding that.
If there is any tiny violation — something dangling from the rear view mirror; a sleeping bag covering a portion of rear window; a tiny windshield crack; cannabis found that is medically legal in the person’s home state; a slightly bald tire — then a mandatory federal court appearance ticket is issued. The person must leave the gathering, travel 130 miles to the federal courthouse in Concord and, in most cases, have the charges dismissed (as your paper accurately reported) or pay a small fine.
But if someone fails to appear believing it’s a minor traffic violation and that they will just get a fine in the mail, think again! They are cited for contempt for non-appearance, a federal warrant is issued. A minor traffic violation is transformed into a federal crime. Months may go by, but then a traffic stop or fender bender gets you hauled off in handcuffs for that outstanding federal warrant.
This circus has zero to do with genuine public health, safety, or environmental concerns. Law enforcement officers earn overtime having a field day with non-violent attendees at a First Amendment protected event. They then blame the Rainbows for the public expense.
Considering the meager fines and huge interference in the public’s right to peaceable assembly, I would think New Hampshire citizens would be vastly more offended by the overreach of federal law enforcement in our lives and the immense misuse of taxpayer money than the petty citations this abuse generates.
