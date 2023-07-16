I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Your article about the dismissal and other outcomes of citations issued by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to attendees driving to the gathering lacked contrasting comments from the defendants and lawyers representing them.

Garrick Beck lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

