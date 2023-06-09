AS A MANCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD member, my heart aches as I witness the devastating impact of illegal disposable vapes on the lives of our students.
I was gratified to see the Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently take action against these harmful devices by closing a dangerous loophole left by the Trump administration’s attempt to root out youth vaping — illegal disposable e-cigarettes in kid-enticing flavors.
Dr. Brian King, the director for the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, stated that the “science clearly shows a majority of youth who use e-cigarettes report that the products they are using are disposable and flavored.” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf says that protecting America’s youth from these products is now a top priority for the FDA.
This policy shift from the FDA is welcome news for parents and educators in New Hampshire who are on the frontlines. Now we need President Joe Biden and the FDA to finish the job and get these products off New Hampshire store shelves before the illegal youth disposable vaping problem gets worse.
Just look behind the cash register next time you go to a convenience store or corner market and you’ll see disposable e-cigarettes in kid-enticing flavors such as “Cotton Candy” or “Candy Hearts” and in packaging that includes well-known cartoon characters. These devices have become a wolf in sheep’s clothing, trapping our students in a cycle of addiction that is hard to break.
Chinese manufacturers target America’s youth by marketing unauthorized disposable e-cigarettes in kid-enticing flavors on TikTok and other social media platforms. Look no further than #ElfBar, a hash tag promoting one of the most popular brands. It has more than two billion views on TikTok.
Beyond their addictive nature, flavored e-cigarettes have another sinister aspect to put student lives at immediate risk: the potential presence of fentanyl. It is horrifying to think that our children, while innocently indulging in a seemingly harmless activity, could unknowingly ingest this deadly poison.
According to former HHS Secretary Dr. Tom Price, “teens buy their vapes from Chinese [websites] that are not covered by America’s strict regulations. These unregulated Chinese manufacturers could easily lace their products with this fatal drug, and there are already many disturbing examples of these fentanyl-laced vapes in school districts across the country.”
We cannot stand idly by while student lives hang in the balance.
I bear witness to the devastating consequences of disposable e-cigarettes in kid-enticing flavors on the lives of our students in New Hampshire. We cannot afford to wait any longer. The time for action is now.
The Biden administration and the FDA have recognized the urgency and gravity of this issue, taking resolute steps to close the loophole on disposable e-cigarettes in kid-enticing flavors. They must now turn this into immediate action. Beef up enforcement and get these e-cigarettes off of American store shelves. We owe it to our students and their future.
Gary Hamer represents Ward 10 on the Manchester Board of School Committee.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United St…
I RECENTLY traveled to New York and was absolutely shocked at the exorbitant taxes added to my hotel bill. It reminded me that we are blessed to live in New Hampshire for many reasons, but chief among them is not getting slapped with a sales tax every time we buy something.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.