I WATCHED a little boy who was probably 6 years old cling to his mother’s side as she pushed her carriage up and down the aisles of a local grocery store recently. His eyes wandered over all of the items on the shelves and all of the people in the aisle. He innocently watched as others picked up items and placed them in their carts and he watched as workers stocked shelves in between customers, all the while holding a fistful of his mother’s dress.

I do not have children myself so I don’t have to bear the weight of being a parent, but this entirely ordinary scene served as a stark reminder that children are watching.

Children are not just watching their parents; they are watching all of us. They are watching us as we buy our groceries, as we hold the door for the next person and as we kindly greet the checkout clerk.

They are also watching as we mumble under our breath about how long a customer is taking to pick bananas and as we race in front of another customer to get into the shortest line at checkout.

Children are also watching when we complain about the back-to-school plan or when we criticize our political leaders.

We are passionate, but we need to be careful about how that passion comes through. Sometimes we need to take a deep breath. Sometimes restraint is the best course.

We all need to pay attention to the model we are providing to kids. It is our collective responsibility, whether you have kids or not.

None of this is to suggest we should not be critical or that we should not take a stand when we believe in something. I am hardly suggesting we paint a cookie-cutter, picture-perfect vision of the world to our kids.

You can voice your criticism about your school district’s learning model and you can absolutely criticize your local, state and national leadership—but you can do so respectfully. You can agree to disagree. We can treat others like we would like to be treated.

Choose to see the good when it presents itself and celebrate it. Discuss the negative experiences openly.

Our kids are learning how to navigate challenging circumstances, and they need to see us do so in a thoughtful manner.

The point is children are paying closer attention to all of us than we think. Children are also watching and listening when we complain about stress, lack of sleep, headaches, and chronic pain. They are watching when we take a yoga class or when we go for a run, and they are watching when we stare at our phones or binge-watch Netflix.

We need to model the behavior we want the next generation to emulate—and that, of course, is directly tied to how we treat others.

It is also tied to how we treat ourselves. Everyone is feeling the stress of the circumstances in different ways. People are afraid of shutting down and they are afraid of becoming numb to themselves and those around them.

It is OK to be afraid and it is OK to feel these things. In fact, we need to embrace them.

Sometimes, I feel deep sadness for my friends and my community. I feel the loss of people I cared about and the life I had before. I feel lonely and isolated. Sometimes it seems easier to just disconnect. But we must resist that urge. We must stay connected to ourselves. If we lose our authenticity, we lose our values, our truth and our hope.

We need to demonstrate to our kids that we appreciate, respect and love ourselves. That means dealing with our issues and making changes so we can live our best lives.

When we model the behavior we want the next generation to emulate, we all become incredibly powerful leaders. Demonstrate to the kids of our communities, and our nation, that we appreciate, respect and love ourselves. That means facing our authentic feelings and developing healthy coping strategies to heal and then thrive, regardless of the circumstances.

Do we really want to be modeling anything other than that for our kids?

Demonstrate that it is OK to prioritize your well-being. Our kids are learning how to love themselves too. And they are learning from all of us.

Gayle Washington is owner and founder of Ohm Lifestyle Center in Wolfeboro, where she lives.

Monday, August 31, 2020
