WHEN I WAS diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015, the cost of prescription drugs was the last thing on my mind. I was given five years to live, but I was determined to survive through my diagnosis. One night in 2019, my heart stopped eight times in six hours. I fought for my life that night, and racked up more than $40,000 in medical bills as doctors deployed everything to save my life.
Like many middle class Americans, I worked my entire life and saved religiously. But between the 25 prescriptions that keep me alive, the $7,000 annual out-of-pocket costs are quickly shrinking my savings. With prescription drugs an average of three times more expensive in the U.S. than in other nations, it doesn’t matter how much you save — one diagnosis can push you to the brink of financial ruin.
For decades, Americans have had no choice but to accept the astronomical cost of health care, including prescription drug costs. So, as I watched Democrats in Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act, I couldn’t help but feel excitement and relief. This legislation empowers Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies, cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000, and eliminate cost sharing once you enter catastrophic coverage.
Thanks to the $2,000 copay cap, I will save nearly $5,000 on annual drug costs and once I hit the catastrophic limit, Medicare will cover 100% of my copays.
I can’t overstate how much this legislation will help me. With more than two dozen prescriptions to treat the cancer, multiple cardiac conditions, non-insulin dependent diabetes, and temporal arteritis, I end up paying around $5,000 out of pocket halfway through the year. After I leave the doughnut hole, I enter catastrophic coverage and pay 5% of my prescription costs until the end of the year. Prescription costs rise every year, but this year I expect my out-of-pocket costs to exceed $7,000. The Inflation Reduction Act will change my life, and the lives of millions of Americans like me, who rely on expensive medications to stay alive.
For years, I have been forced to make sacrifices to afford my prescriptions. My wife and I don’t go out to eat, we’ve decided to sell a car — but we are OK for now. I am lucky that the sacrifices I make aren’t life-threatening, but many seniors face impossible decisions to be able to afford pricy medications. One woman I know is limiting her use of air conditioning to save money, and another senior is selling their only car. The Inflation Reduction Act will help ensure that no one is forced to make these kinds of dangerous trade-offs.
I always envisioned traveling more in my retirement and enjoying the activities that I didn’t have time for while working. But over the years as Big Pharma reaped record profits, seniors like me were forced to hand over our hard-earned retirement savings to cover ever-increasing pharmacy bills.
While I have no doubt paying less for my medications will bring me peace of mind, I am excited for the relief this will bring my fellow seniors and Americans on Medicare. Even though I’ve struggled to afford my health care costs, I know there are countless other seniors in far more precarious situations than my own.
I’m endlessly grateful to New Hampshire’s Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and my representative, Annie Kuster, for their votes to pass this bill and get it across the finish line. With the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats in Congress finally accomplished something Congress has tried to fix for decades.
