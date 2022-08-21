WHEN I WAS diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015, the cost of prescription drugs was the last thing on my mind. I was given five years to live, but I was determined to survive through my diagnosis. One night in 2019, my heart stopped eight times in six hours. I fought for my life that night, and racked up more than $40,000 in medical bills as doctors deployed everything to save my life.

Like many middle class Americans, I worked my entire life and saved religiously. But between the 25 prescriptions that keep me alive, the $7,000 annual out-of-pocket costs are quickly shrinking my savings. With prescription drugs an average of three times more expensive in the U.S. than in other nations, it doesn’t matter how much you save — one diagnosis can push you to the brink of financial ruin.

Gene Faltus lives in Keene with his wife.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Robert Azzi: Short-wave connection to America tuning in the Sox

Robert Azzi: Short-wave connection to America tuning in the Sox

WE TOOK our daughter to her first Boston Red Sox game when she was six weeks old. Her mother had sewn a Red Sox patch on a Snugglie and she rested on my chest for nine innings. She woke up when fans cheered or got raucous, slept whenever Roger Clemens leaned in to get a sign from catcher Ric…

Ray Weaving: Why do candidates fear being viewed as moderate?

Ray Weaving: Why do candidates fear being viewed as moderate?

THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethn…

Monday, August 15, 2022

Rebecca Bryant: When in doubt reach out

THE FIRST DAY of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as two months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and…

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022