GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one of the hardest working people I know and he shows quiet service in so much of what he does. I have no doubt it was the influence of both parents who shaped me into the person I am today and inspired my love of service to others.
Now, as I move closer to my fourth decade of life, I continue to follow their example by giving my time as a volunteer and board member as well as a donor to a number of community and nonprofit groups and organizations. I even graduated from a university whose motto translates to “That I May Serve.”
About five years ago, I joined the Manchester Lions Club, and I have enjoyed getting to know my fellow club members and working to make a difference in the Queen City. This year, I was elected to serve as our club president.
The Manchester Lions Club is a local chapter of Lions International, the world’s largest community service organization consisting of 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs worldwide. The Manchester Lions Club, the oldest in the state, was chartered on June 15, 1923, and we are looking forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary in June 2023.
Here in Manchester, we have a small but mighty group of Lions who volunteer on a variety of community service projects on behalf of our Lions Club. We are passionate about assisting in the areas of supporting the visually impaired, taking care of the city’s youth, combating hunger, protecting the environment, and honoring our veterans.
The Manchester Lions Club provides vision screenings and eyeglasses to those who cannot afford them, donates school supplies and meals to families in need, hosts park clean-ups, and puts on events at the VA.
On Saturday at 10 am, a group of us are hosting a clean-up at Livingston Park. You’d be amazed at how much trash is found by the playground, parking lots, and track. I invite you to come out and join us. This is open to all community members.
You are welcome to contact me at LionGeneMartin@gmail.com with any questions or to RVSP, you can also sign up on our Facebook page. I hope to see you on Saturday — we plan to meet by the bridge (start of the trail) at Livingston Park. Manchester Parks & Rec will provide the gloves, pickers, and bags for us, so an RSVP helps us share an accurate number with the park ranger.
We all have busy lives between work and family responsibilities. However, it is my sincere wish that you find a few hours each week or month to do something to benefit our community and city. You will not regret the difference you make!
Lions Club President Gene Martin lives in Manchester with his wife and two young children.
