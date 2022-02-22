WE BELIEVE the Greater Manchester region offers great opportunities for businesses, organizations and community members to enjoy a high quality of life, grow, explore and open many new doors. The Greater Manchester region is a gateway for business growth in the state. Despite these unusual and unpredictable times, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) remains bullish on our future due to many factors that can continue to enhance our ever-evolving business community.
We’re thankful for the successful results over the past several years, under the leadership of the former GMC CEO Mike Skelton, the talented staff and the many volunteers that support our efforts. These range from creating unique networking opportunities, reaching more diverse audiences to build future leaders, supporting local education, empowering and engaging young professionals and strengthening essential partnerships with the city, state, airport, regional chambers and more.
In a time where so much energy and focus has gone into addressing the pandemic and adjusting to life-altering shifts in the way we live and work, the GMC has continued to proactively engage our membership of more than 700 organizations that employ thousands of people in the greater Manchester area. We’re embarking on a search for a new Chamber President and CEO and view this as a community effort. There is much to build on while leading the largest Chamber of Commerce in Northern New England — a pride point for greater Manchester.
What are we building off? Here are some critical and positive high points:
The Chamber merged with the Manchester Young Professionals (MYP) to strengthen both organizations’ positions as forward thinkers in the area’s evolving economy, and introduced expanded MYP programming geared toward our next generation of leaders.
We have strong partnerships with the City of Manchester, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the New Hampshire’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs to align efforts to promote Manchester as the state’s hub of business, commerce and culture.
We run a highly successful leadership development program and are currently accepting applications to the class of 2023 Leadership Greater Manchester.
We actively support Manchester Proud and the very deliberate steps being taken to enhance the state’s largest and most diverse school district.
We launched a new brand identity that better represents a growing, modern, organization that acts as a vital resource for Manchester business owners, residents, and visitors. This was paired with a renovated office space that will serve as a business community hub as more businesses return to face-to-face meetings.
Our revamped programming has been very well-received as we shifted to remote and hybrid offerings. Core event-related programming includes our annual Citizen of the Year event, the annual Economic Forecast, State of the State, State of the City, the Economic Development and Infrastructure Summit and annual Legislative dinner.
We are so pleased to be led by our Interim President and CEO Heather McGrail during this transition. Heather and the dedicated chamber team are well-known by many in the community and with the board’s active support, we are very confident that the proactive, engaging work of the Chamber of Commerce will move forward during the search.
Through all of this work and a constant refreshing of focus to align with the evolving needs of the business communities we serve, the GMC is well-positioned for the future. We expect there will be great community interest in the search for a permanent CEO in the coming months. The position description will be posted on the Chamber website at Manchester-chamber.org in the coming weeks and we expect a strong pool of candidates to lead this dynamic organization into its next chapter.